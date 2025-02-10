header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 10
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB report on helicopter crash
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air
| Monday, Feb 10, 2025

Ken StriplinIn today’s fast-paced world, finding the time to stay informed and learn about new subjects can be a challenge; which is why I have always been a huge fan of the ease and flexibility of podcasts whether I’m using my AirPods to listen while exercising, playing through the car while driving or tuning in when relaxing at home.

Podcasts provide a unique opportunity to learn about important topics, hear directly from experts and stay engaged with your community, whenever and wherever it fits into your schedule. With so many new projects, programs and initiatives happening in the city of Santa Clarita, I am proud to be the host of Santa Clarita Voices, the official podcast of our incredible city.

Available now with video on Spotify and the city’s YouTube Channel, as well as audio on Apple Podcasts, Santa Clarita Voices features different, unique guests on each episode and we really dive deep into topics while discussing information you’re not going to find anywhere else.

With two episodes released and our third coming out on Tuesday, Feb. 11, we’ve covered a lot of ground already. Our first episode, released in December of 2024, featured Cameron Smyth as he was finishing his term as Mayor of the city of Santa Clarita. Even though I have been working alongside Cameron for decades, I was not only learning more about his time in the State Assembly and Santa Clarita City Council, but sitting down and talking with him about how far we’ve come as a city.

Captain Justin Diez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Chris Najarro, the Executive Director of Bridge to Home, joined me for our second episode, released in January. We shared an engaging conversation that revolved around the current state of homelessness in Santa Clarita, and I was able to learn more about the roles they play in addressing these sensitive topics in our city.

For a sneak peek, our third episode will resonate with anyone who utilizes Santa Clarita’s parks and open spaces. I had the opportunity to have an in-depth conversation with the Director of Neighborhood Services, Jerrid McKenna, from upcoming upgrades at our park sites, to taking on an unprecedented new challenge with the transfer of William S. Hart Park. You’ll hear how the city is preparing to take on historic structures, a barnyard full of animals, a museum and even a herd of bison.

To learn more about Santa Clarita Voices, search for it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the city’s YouTube Channel and don’t forget to like and subscribe to stay informed when a new episode is released. I look forward to welcoming you to the conversation.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
In today’s fast-paced world, finding the time to stay informed and learn about new subjects can be a challenge; which is why I have always been a huge fan of the ease and flexibility of podcasts whether I’m using my AirPods to listen while exercising, playing through the car while driving or tuning in when relaxing at home.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park

Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
As a longtime Santa Clarita resident, I believe one of our community’s most important responsibilities is the preservation of our rich history and beautiful open spaces.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air

Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting

Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
As a father of two young children, I understand how crucial it is to be an active and informed parent in today’s world. The challenges our kids face are more complex than ever and I believe it’s our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to make healthy choices.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Dive Into a Summer of Fun as a City of Santa Clarita Lifeguard

Ken Striplin | Dive Into a Summer of Fun as a City of Santa Clarita Lifeguard
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
Nothing says summer like the smell of sunscreen, the sound of splashing in the pool and cooling off in the water with friends and family.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information

Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
It's been a heavy, heartbreaking and overwhelming week for residents displaced by the wildfires that have swept through many parts of our county. The question I'm hearing most from residents is, "What do I do now?" Whether you're looking for immediate help, long-term help, or want to lend a helping hand, Los Angeles County has resources available.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Unveils Northbridge Park Playground in Partnership with SUSD
Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, Saugus Union School District and the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Northbridge Park Playground on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Northbridge Park.
City Unveils Northbridge Park Playground in Partnership with SUSD
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Pet Palooza, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show
March 29: Shredding, Textile Collection Event
Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 29, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 29: Shredding, Textile Collection Event
CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation’
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special series, “Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation,” featuring two films by acclaimed director Robert Townsend, “The Hollywood Shuffle” and “10,000 Black Men Named George.”
CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation’
Feb. 11: Supes to Discuss CARE Court
Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be Evaluating the First Year of CARE Court in Los Angeles County at the Tuesday, Feb. 11 regular board meeting.
Feb. 11: Supes to Discuss CARE Court
March 2: ‘Mats & Mimosa’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Mats & Mimosa" workshop, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 2: ‘Mats & Mimosa’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Imperial Valley in Home Opener
College of the Canyons softball was quick in claiming a pair of non-conference wins on Saturday, Feb. 8, sweeping its doubleheader vs. Imperial Valley College in commanding fashion.
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Imperial Valley in Home Opener
March 1: The Open Book Hosting Local Author Fair
The Open Book will host a local author fair, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, March 1. The Open Book is now accepting applications from authors to participate in the event.
March 1: The Open Book Hosting Local Author Fair
Canyons Track & Field Opens Strong at Battle of the Regions
College of the Canyons track and field teams combined for 11 first-place finishes at the annual season-opening Battle of the Regions meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 7.
Canyons Track & Field Opens Strong at Battle of the Regions
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air
In today’s fast-paced world, finding the time to stay informed and learn about new subjects can be a challenge; which is why I have always been a huge fan of the ease and flexibility of podcasts whether I’m using my AirPods to listen while exercising, playing through the car while driving or tuning in when relaxing at home.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air
ARTree Receives Grant, Facilitating Nest Program
ARTree Community Arts Studio has been awarded a city of Santa Clarita Community Services and Arts Grant for 2025, which will allow it to offer its popular Nest: Healing Art Studio program an additional day each month for a year.
ARTree Receives Grant, Facilitating Nest Program
March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Get Real: Adulting 101, a fun and interactive financial education simulation for high school juniors and seniors.
March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors
Feb. 10-16: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 16.
Feb. 10-16: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Feb. 21: Sulphur Spring School District Job Fair
Sulphur Springs Union School District is hosting a job fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
Feb. 21: Sulphur Spring School District Job Fair
Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB report on helicopter crash
UPDATE: LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person.
UPDATE: LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, March 2, customers in Santa Clarita Valley can donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less store.
Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club
Feb. 12: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Feb. 12: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meeting
Feb. 13: Castaic School Board to Receive Chiquita Canyon Landfill Update
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 13: Castaic School Board to Receive Chiquita Canyon Landfill Update
March 9: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Serenade’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is currently in its 25th anniversary season celebrating its mission to bring fine choral music to the Santa Clarita Valley community.
March 9: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Serenade’
Feb. 11: City Council to Negotiate Land Purchases
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session to negotiate the purchase of parcels of land at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Feb. 11: City Council to Negotiate Land Purchases
Jan. 12: COC Board Considers 2025 Goals, Affordable Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
Jan. 12: COC Board Considers 2025 Goals, Affordable Student Housing
SCVNews.com