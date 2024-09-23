Ken Striplin| Shaping the Future Through Santa Clarita 2025

|
|
|
September 23
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
|
|
Princess Cruises has added a second total solar eclipse cruise option to its itinerary aboard its newest and most stunning ship, the Sun Princess, when the next spectacle will take place in August 2026.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Sidewalk Poetry winners for 2024 which brought together talented poets from across the community, each contributing unique voices and perspectives to the beloved civic art initiative of Sidewalk Poetry.
|
Since its inception in 2020, the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, also referred to as SC2025, has served as a crucial roadmap for the city, directing our resources and efforts towards achieving significant milestones.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the start of construction for a permanent amenity and public artwork located at Central Park, Wednesday Sept. 25
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced "Weathering the Storm," an exhibition by Susan Karhroody and Melissa Reischman will be on view at The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Dec. 2.
|
The Foothill League varsity football teams will clash in their second week of league competition this Friday, Sept. 27, after opening week results that held some surprises.
|
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a public special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. which will include a hearing for the 2023-2024 district-wide schools data review with community partners.
|
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees approved the appointment of three new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee at its Wednesday, Sept. 11 meeting.
|
Dan Watson, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal newspaper’s award-winning chief photojournalist and photo editor for nearly 20 years, officially retired from the daily news beat on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 29.
|
|
|
|
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicole Jolicoeur has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. She is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. All public comments must be received by noon on Friday, Sept. 27.
|
California Institute of the Arts alum Gala Porras-Kim (Art MFA 2009) was named by Teresa Heinz and the Heinz Family Foundation as one of nine recipients of the 29th Heinz Awards.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
|
The meeting of the Saugus Union School District Asset Management Advisory Committee was adjourned after a large crowd reportedly became unruly during the public comment session.
|
|
The College of the Canyons Aerospace and Science Team has received a $300,000 grant from NASA’s Mentoring and Opportunities in STEM with Academic Institutions for Community Success program.
|
Bring along a furry friend to the Santa Clarita Child & Family Center's Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8-11 a.m. at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
Written and directed by Braddon Mendelson, produced by Heather Mendelson, and co-produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Noisivision Studios, "Provenance" will take stage at the The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29.
|
The Master's women's volleyball team opened Great Southwest Athletic Conference play on the road in Prescott, Ariz. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, defeating the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Eagles in straight sets 28-26, 25-22, 25-18.
|
College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake shot a two-under-par round of 70 to tie for medalist honors while helping the Cougars place fourth at the Western State Conference tournament at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo on Monday, Sept. 16.
