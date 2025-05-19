Ken Striplin | Silent Stars Shine Again: Honoring Santa Clarita’s Cinematic Roots

Santa Clarita’s long-standing connection to the film industry takes center stage once again as the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival returns on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25.

This cherished, annual event celebrates the golden age of silent cinema, honors the pioneers who shaped the foundation of Hollywood and reminds us of the key role our city continues to play in preserving film history.

Held at the Newhall Family Theatre, 24607 Walnut St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321 and at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321 this year’s festival highlights two icons of silent film: Lon Chaney and Sergei Eisenstein, with official induction ceremonies and 100th anniversary screenings of their most famous works.

The festival opens on Friday, May 23, at the Newhall Family Theatre with a screening of Buster Keaton’s “Go West” and the short “Cops.” The night will also feature the presentation of two prestigious awards: the Marc Wanamaker Film Pioneer Award, presented posthumously to Louis Le Prince, one of the earliest innovators in motion pictures, as well as the John Bengtson Hollywood Preservation Award, presented to David Packard for his vital work with the UCLA Film & Television Archive. Later that night, horror fans can catch the first installment of “Silent Screams” at The MAIN, featuring Lon Chaney in Tod Browning’s chilling thriller “The Unknown,” screening at 11 p.m.

On Saturday, May 24, kick-off the day once again with Lon Chaney for a screening of the documentary “Lon Chaney: A Thousand Faces,” followed by “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and an evening celebration featuring the 100th anniversary of “The Phantom of the Opera,” including a special appearance by Ron Chaney, Lon Chaney’s great-grandson, for an induction ceremony in his honor. The fright-filled fun continues at 11 p.m., with another “Silent Screams” screening at The MAIN, “West of Zanzibar,” another macabre masterpiece from director Tod Browning, starring the legendary Lon Chaney.

Sunday, May 25, concludes with a powerful tribute to Sergei Eisenstein, the Russian filmmaker whose revolutionary techniques showcased how editing could drive narrative and evoke powerful audience reactions. Enjoy features like “The Lost World,” the groundbreaking stop-motion dinosaur adventure, directed by Harry O. Hoyt, King Vidor’s powerful WWI epic, “The Big Parade,” followed by “Battleship Potemkin,” complete with Sergei Eisenstein’s Centennial Celebration and official induction ceremony.

The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is more than a celebration of the past, it’s a reminder of Santa Clarita’s meaningful place in Hollywood’s history and a testament to the importance of film preservation. I invite all residents to join us for this special event and experience the film genre that played a major role in our city’s history. For full details and showtimes, visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...