Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita

Sign Up Now to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
February 10
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The California Credit Union Annual Scholarship program is now accepting applications. The credit union will award 10 students with a scholarship of $1,000 each.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The College of the Canyons Wellness Center and Art With Impact will present "Movies for Mental Health" online on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.
Calling all teens to join us at the Canyon Country Community Center this Friday at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Teen Night.
Circle of Hope is holding a fun fundraiser your kids will love. Circle of Hope will "egg your yard" with candy filled plastic eggs.
The Master's scored in seven of their eight innings, pounding out 19 hits, in their 21-5 win over Westcliff Wednesday at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
College of the Canyons won its second straight match, this time taking out host Santa Monica College by a 6-3 final score, good for its first conference victory of the season, on Tuesday.
For the first time ever, Princess Cruises will call at Yorktown, Va. and Virginia’s Historic Triangle, as part of a series of custom-curated itineraries in summer 2024 that will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Project Sebastian is pleased to announce its second annual Rare Warrior 5 x 5 challenge, which will be held at Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita, Saturday, May 20.
The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
Join The Painted Turtle Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., for its 2023 Volunteer Day.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 21 additional deaths and 1,171 new cases countywide.
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
The Master's men's volleyball team has made history ranking No. 1 in the most recent NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 15 Poll
The Valley Industry Association is returning their Cocktails & Conversations program later this month with Sheriff's Captain Justin Diez.
The LA County Department of Economic Opportunity was selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs & Equity Project, backed by the Families and Workers Fund, which will help 12 communities implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a package of three bills focused on critical issues to help solve our homelessness crisis.
