header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 6
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Ken Striplin | State of the City
| Monday, Oct 6, 2025

Ken StriplinSanta Clarita has a lot to be proud of. Over the last year, our city has delivered meaningful programs, projects, events and initiatives that enhance daily life for residents. Thanks to the guidance and leadership of our city Council, those efforts are visible in every neighborhood, from safer streets and refreshed parks to new opportunities for recreation, culture and connection. Now it’s time to celebrate what we’ve accomplished together and share what’s next.

State of the City is just that celebration. It is one of the most anticipated events of the year in Santa Clarita. It gives our City Council the opportunity to highlight major projects and explain the work the city does on behalf of our community. Each year, we choose a new theme to carry through the event which centers on a significant accomplishment. This year we are honoring a landmark moment for our park system, the transition of William S. Hart Park. Titled “Celebrating Hart Park: History in Every Frame,” the event will highlight this treasured place while showcasing how our City continues to invest in open space, history and family-friendly amenities.

Attendees will hear updates on signature achievements from the past year and get a preview of exciting initiatives on the horizon. From the public opening of the historic Pioneer Oil Refinery to progress at The Rink Sports Pavilion, the City Council will provide an overview that reflects both momentum and long-term planning. You’ll also learn how new programs are helping residents engage with their city, through arts and cultural events, trail and park improvements, youth activities and public safety efforts that keep Santa Clarita one of the safest communities in the nation.

Highlights of the event each year include a commemorative gift, the City Council showing a lighter side of local politics in the final video and of course, the chance to connect and engage with other community members following the presentations. Guests will gather on the terrace for light bites and drinks, while enjoying live music.

State of the City is more than a presentation. It is an opportunity to recognize the teamwork that drives results. City staff, community partners and volunteers have all played a role in moving projects from concept to completion. Their dedication ensures that investments are responsible, facilities are welcoming and services meet the needs of our community. As we celebrate Hart Park’s new chapter, we also reaffirm our commitment to stewardship, preserving the places that define our heritage while creating experiences that inspire the next generation.

Please join us for State of the City on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center. Come celebrate what we have accomplished together and hear what’s ahead. For more information about the event, please visit SantaClarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | State of the City

Ken Striplin | State of the City
Monday, Oct 6, 2025
Santa Clarita has a lot to be proud of. Over the last year, our city has delivered meaningful programs, projects, events and initiatives that enhance daily life for residents.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Experience Culture, History at Hart Park

Laurene Weste | Experience Culture, History at Hart Park
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
Santa Clarita’s story has always been one of history, community and preservation.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, floods and other emergency situations.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Welcome Back to Old Orchard Park

Bill Miranda | Welcome Back to Old Orchard Park
Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025
When you think about the heart of a neighborhood, you often think about its park, the place where kids grow up playing, where families gather for celebrations and where memories are made.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Guiding the Next Generation with Parenting for Prevention

Ken Striplin | Guiding the Next Generation with Parenting for Prevention
Monday, Sep 29, 2025
As parents, we want to give our children the tools they need to make healthy, positive choices.
READ MORE...

Gabriella Skollar | Updates From the Gibbon Conservation Center

Gabriella Skollar | Updates From the Gibbon Conservation Center
Tuesday, Sep 23, 2025
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. in open session.
Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement
Oct. 8: Hart Board Public Hearing on Teacher’s Union/District Negotiations
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 8, in open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: Hart Board Public Hearing on Teacher’s Union/District Negotiations
Dec. 13: Annual Santa Clarita Kings Day in Los Angeles
Get ready for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Crypto.com Arena.
Dec. 13: Annual Santa Clarita Kings Day in Los Angeles
SCV Football: All Leagues Underway
Last week both Santa Clarita Christian School and Trinity Classical Academy began league play in football. Thus, all Santa Clarita Valley teams are now in league/conference play.
SCV Football: All Leagues Underway
Oct. 18: WiSH Education Foundation Presents ‘ASCEND’ Event
The WiSH Education Foundation will present ASCEND, an event designed to uplift and empower young women 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center.
Oct. 18: WiSH Education Foundation Presents ‘ASCEND’ Event
Oct. 9-19: ‘Resisted Living’ Brings Mischief, Madness to The MAIN
Brace yourself for an evening of laughter and loving dysfunction this fall as Resisted Living, a new comedy, takes center stage at The MAIN with performances on the weekends between Oct. 9-19.
Oct. 9-19: ‘Resisted Living’ Brings Mischief, Madness to The MAIN
Oct. 9: Oktoberfest Begins at Hyatt Regency Valencia
Oktoberfest will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, on Thursdays for the month of October beginning Oct. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 9: Oktoberfest Begins at Hyatt Regency Valencia
Oct. 9 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Oct. 9 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Oct. 10: Teen FanFest Returns With a ‘Symphony of Fandoms’
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites teens to feel the beat at Teen FanFest 2025, Friday, Oct. 10 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch.
Oct. 10: Teen FanFest Returns With a ‘Symphony of Fandoms’
Ken Striplin | State of the City
Santa Clarita has a lot to be proud of. Over the last year, our city has delivered meaningful programs, projects, events and initiatives that enhance daily life for residents.
Ken Striplin | State of the City
West Nile Virus: What Residents Should Know
The Greater Los Angles County Vector Control District has identified mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile virus in Greater Los Angeles, so is reaching out to share more information about this mosquito-borne disease.
West Nile Virus: What Residents Should Know
TMUXC Sweeps Individual Titles at Pomona-Pitzer
The Master's University cross country teams took home both individual wins at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 4 in Claremont.
TMUXC Sweeps Individual Titles at Pomona-Pitzer
Lady Mustangs Earn Five-Set Road Win
The Master's University women's volleyball team was taken to a fifth set by the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks, prevailing in Arizona to get the win on Friday, Oct. 3.
Lady Mustangs Earn Five-Set Road Win
Canyons Gets 3-1 Conference Road Win at Glendale
College of the Canyons women's volleyball won its second match in as many outings, taking a 3-1 conference road victory over host Glendale College on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14.
Canyons Gets 3-1 Conference Road Win at Glendale
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Oct. 5: Annual Dixon Duck Dash Benefits Health Care in SCV
The annual Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Duck Dash, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.
Oct. 5: Annual Dixon Duck Dash Benefits Health Care in SCV
Oct. 6-10: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Caltrans has announced daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation during the week of Oct. 6-10.
Oct. 6-10: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council
esidents of the Calgrove/Wiley Canyon area have announced the appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use project to the Santa Clarita City Council for further review.
Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council
Schiavo Authors Three Bills Signed by Governor
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law three bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), that will bring relief and accountability to California communities.
Schiavo Authors Three Bills Signed by Governor
Bipartisan Bill to Legalize Cheaper, Cleaner Fuel Signed Into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, has announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Bipartisan Bill to Legalize Cheaper, Cleaner Fuel Signed Into Law
Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites the public to view its newest art exhibit at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery in Old town Newhall, "Highwire Under the Big Top."
Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors to Stay Unbeaten
Four different players scored for The Master's University women's soccer team as it defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 5-1 Thursday, Oct. 2 on Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors to Stay Unbeaten
SCVNews.com