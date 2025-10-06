Ken Striplin | State of the City

Santa Clarita has a lot to be proud of. Over the last year, our city has delivered meaningful programs, projects, events and initiatives that enhance daily life for residents. Thanks to the guidance and leadership of our city Council, those efforts are visible in every neighborhood, from safer streets and refreshed parks to new opportunities for recreation, culture and connection. Now it’s time to celebrate what we’ve accomplished together and share what’s next.

State of the City is just that celebration. It is one of the most anticipated events of the year in Santa Clarita. It gives our City Council the opportunity to highlight major projects and explain the work the city does on behalf of our community. Each year, we choose a new theme to carry through the event which centers on a significant accomplishment. This year we are honoring a landmark moment for our park system, the transition of William S. Hart Park. Titled “Celebrating Hart Park: History in Every Frame,” the event will highlight this treasured place while showcasing how our City continues to invest in open space, history and family-friendly amenities.

Attendees will hear updates on signature achievements from the past year and get a preview of exciting initiatives on the horizon. From the public opening of the historic Pioneer Oil Refinery to progress at The Rink Sports Pavilion, the City Council will provide an overview that reflects both momentum and long-term planning. You’ll also learn how new programs are helping residents engage with their city, through arts and cultural events, trail and park improvements, youth activities and public safety efforts that keep Santa Clarita one of the safest communities in the nation.

Highlights of the event each year include a commemorative gift, the City Council showing a lighter side of local politics in the final video and of course, the chance to connect and engage with other community members following the presentations. Guests will gather on the terrace for light bites and drinks, while enjoying live music.

State of the City is more than a presentation. It is an opportunity to recognize the teamwork that drives results. City staff, community partners and volunteers have all played a role in moving projects from concept to completion. Their dedication ensures that investments are responsible, facilities are welcoming and services meet the needs of our community. As we celebrate Hart Park’s new chapter, we also reaffirm our commitment to stewardship, preserving the places that define our heritage while creating experiences that inspire the next generation.

Please join us for State of the City on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center. Come celebrate what we have accomplished together and hear what’s ahead. For more information about the event, please visit SantaClarita.gov.

