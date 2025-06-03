Ken Striplin | Stay Heads Up this Summer!

With summer quickly approaching, kids will soon be out of school and more residents are heading outside to enjoy everything Santa Clarita has to offer, from paseos and parks to community events and local shopping. As activity picks up across the city, it is a good time to remember that safety starts with being a Heads Up driver! Let’s look out for our families, friends and neighbors by staying focused behind the wheel. A distraction-free driver is one of the simplest ways we can care for each other.

While driving, please take a moment to slow down, scan your surroundings and avoid distractions. Before turning, especially turning right on a red light, check twice for pedestrians in the crosswalk. A few extra seconds could save a life.

If you are cycling or riding an e-bike, follow the same traffic rules as vehicles and use designated bike lanes whenever possible. E-bikes are a popular way to get around, but they come with the same responsibility to ride safely and predictably. Riders should stay off non-motorized trails and stick to routes designed for shared or motorized use.

While walking or jogging, be a Heads Up pedestrian by staying visible. Wear bright colors or reflective gear, especially at night. Make sure to use crosswalks, waiting for signals and making eye contact with drivers before crossing. Keep headphone volume low so you can stay alert, and remove them when crossing intersections. I encourage residents to take advantage of the city’s extensive network of paseos, trails and pedestrian bridges, which offer safe routes that help avoid busy streets.

Next time you’re heading out for a summer stroll in the city, look out for one another, stay alert and be Heads Up!

Please visit SantaClarita.gov/HeadsUp to learn more about what you can do to help improve traffic safety in Santa Clarita.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...