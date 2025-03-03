Ken Striplin | Stay Prepared and Ensure Safety

Recent wildfires in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and just north of us in Castaic, have been a stark reminder of the ever-present fire threat in Southern California. As we begin the new year, these devastating events highlight the importance of always being prepared.

The Hughes Fire spread rapidly, consuming 10,425 acres in just hours. Thanks to the swift and strategic response of our first responders, containment efforts were effective, but the damage serves as a sobering warning. With fire conditions worsening each year, preparedness is not just important, it’s essential.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Ready! Set! Go! program provides simple, effective steps to protect your family and property:

Ready: Create Defensible Space

Clear dry vegetation, trim trees and remove flammable materials around your home. Maintain at least 100 feet of defensible space to slow fire spread. Inside, install working smoke alarms, keep a fire extinguisher handy and test alarms monthly.

Set: Have an Emergency Plan

Assemble an emergency kit with water, non-perishable food, medications, important documents and first aid supplies. Remember the six “Ps”: People (and pets), Papers, Prescriptions, Pictures, Personal computers and “Plastic” (cash/credit cards). Plan multiple evacuation routes, designate emergency contacts and establish a family meeting point.

Go: Evacuate Immediately

Follow evacuation orders without hesitation. Leaving early reduces risk and helps first responders do their jobs safely. Stay informed through the city’s emergency website, SantaClaritaEmergency.com, and social media for real-time fire status, road closures and evacuation updates. You can also sign up for text alerts by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777.

