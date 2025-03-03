header image

March 3
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Ken Striplin | Stay Prepared and Ensure Safety
| Monday, Mar 3, 2025

Ken StriplinRecent wildfires in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and just north of us in Castaic, have been a stark reminder of the ever-present fire threat in Southern California. As we begin the new year, these devastating events highlight the importance of always being prepared.

The Hughes Fire spread rapidly, consuming 10,425 acres in just hours. Thanks to the swift and strategic response of our first responders, containment efforts were effective, but the damage serves as a sobering warning. With fire conditions worsening each year, preparedness is not just important, it’s essential.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Ready! Set! Go! program provides simple, effective steps to protect your family and property:

Ready: Create Defensible Space
Clear dry vegetation, trim trees and remove flammable materials around your home. Maintain at least 100 feet of defensible space to slow fire spread. Inside, install working smoke alarms, keep a fire extinguisher handy and test alarms monthly.

Set: Have an Emergency Plan
Assemble an emergency kit with water, non-perishable food, medications, important documents and first aid supplies. Remember the six “Ps”: People (and pets), Papers, Prescriptions, Pictures, Personal computers and “Plastic” (cash/credit cards). Plan multiple evacuation routes, designate emergency contacts and establish a family meeting point.

Go: Evacuate Immediately
Follow evacuation orders without hesitation. Leaving early reduces risk and helps first responders do their jobs safely. Stay informed through the city’s emergency website, SantaClaritaEmergency.com, and social media for real-time fire status, road closures and evacuation updates. You can also sign up for text alerts by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 1: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts ‘LEAP Laboratory-Night at the Museum’
JCI Santa Clarita will host "LEAP Laboratory: Night at the Museum," a cocktail fundraiser 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Tesoro Club House.
April 1: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts ‘LEAP Laboratory-Night at the Museum’
Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game
With 3.2 seconds on the clock, Kendall Moore hit a 15-foot jumper to lift The Master's University Men's Basketball team to an 87-85 win over Embry-Riddle in the semifinals of the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game
TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown
The Master's University track and field squads had success during the first two days of the NAIA Indoor Track Championships in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 27-March 1. Most notably, the women's 4x800m relay team took home the title with a time of 8:56, which was a facility record.
TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Celebrate Opening of Native Plant Nursery
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians hosted community members on Friday, Feb 28 in Pacoima to celebrate the opening of the Puhawvit Native Plant Nursery.
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Celebrate Opening of Native Plant Nursery
March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 3 to Sunday, March 9.
March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
May 31: Mardi Gras, ‘The Big Easy’ is Theme of 53rd Boys & Girls Club Auction
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its 53rd Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
May 31: Mardi Gras, ‘The Big Easy’ is Theme of 53rd Boys & Girls Club Auction
March 22: Lead Singers of Classic Rock at Santa Clarita PAC
The Lead Singers of Classic Rock Spotlight Series concert will be held Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
March 22: Lead Singers of Classic Rock at Santa Clarita PAC
March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
The city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation is calling all fierce, fast and fearless athletes to participate in a girls' flag football program. The three-week program will be open to girls ages 12-15.
March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
In celebration of the recently completed upgrades and renovations to the Regal Valencia movie theater, Regal has announced Community Days on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.
March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
Michael Hoffeman Foundation will host the Walk 4 MHF event, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
Mobile Studio USA has announced the return of SCV BandsCast at The MAIN, with Cosmic Ocean as the headlining act, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3.
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
The playgrounds at West Creek Park and Duane R. Harte Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Symphony of Colors 2", an art exhibition showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association impressionist artist Zony Gordon, March 22- April 26.
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
Mustangs Power Past Providence
Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master's University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Power Past Providence
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
