Ken Striplin | Stay Prepared and Ensure Safety

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 3
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
|
JCI Santa Clarita will host "LEAP Laboratory: Night at the Museum," a cocktail fundraiser 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Tesoro Club House.
|
With 3.2 seconds on the clock, Kendall Moore hit a 15-foot jumper to lift The Master's University Men's Basketball team to an 87-85 win over Embry-Riddle in the semifinals of the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
|
The Master's University track and field squads had success during the first two days of the NAIA Indoor Track Championships in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 27-March 1. Most notably, the women's 4x800m relay team took home the title with a time of 8:56, which was a facility record.
|
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians hosted community members on Friday, Feb 28 in Pacoima to celebrate the opening of the Puhawvit Native Plant Nursery.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 3 to Sunday, March 9.
|
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
|
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
|
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
|
At the city of Santa Clarita, we are always trying to find new and innovative ways to serve our residents. This is especially true when looking at how we can connect them to the world of resources offered by the Santa Clarita Public Library.
|
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its 53rd Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
|
The Lead Singers of Classic Rock Spotlight Series concert will be held Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
|
Family, heritage and the stories passed down through generations shape who we are. As the proud son of Puerto Rican parents, I’ve always cherished the deep connections, traditions and legacies that bind families together.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation is calling all fierce, fast and fearless athletes to participate in a girls' flag football program. The three-week program will be open to girls ages 12-15.
|
In celebration of the recently completed upgrades and renovations to the Regal Valencia movie theater, Regal has announced Community Days on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.
|
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
|
Michael Hoffeman Foundation will host the Walk 4 MHF event, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
Mobile Studio USA has announced the return of SCV BandsCast at The MAIN, with Cosmic Ocean as the headlining act, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3.
|
The playgrounds at West Creek Park and Duane R. Harte Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Symphony of Colors 2", an art exhibition showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association impressionist artist Zony Gordon, March 22- April 26.
|
Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master's University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.