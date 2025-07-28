Ken Striplin | Staying Cool, Prepared This Summer

Summer in Santa Clarita is a time to enjoy all of the outdoor recreation opportunities, from hiking and biking trails in our open spaces to community events and relaxing days by the pool.

Along with summer fun comes a very real and growing concern, extreme heat and the dangers that come with it.

In recent years, Santa Clarita has experienced some of the hottest temperatures on record. Just last year, we hit a record-breaking 118 degrees, reminding us all how important it is to take heat safety seriously. High temperatures are dangerous and even deadly if you don’t take the right precautions.

Here in Santa Clarita, heat and wildfire danger go hand-in-hand. When temperatures spike, so does the likelihood of a wildfire starting and spreading quickly, especially in areas where dry vegetation acts as fuel. Rather than waiting for disaster to strike, I urge all residents to take proactive steps now to protect your family and property. One of the best tools we have is the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Ready! Set! Go! Plan. This wildfire preparedness plan encourages residents to make their homes as fire resistant as possible by removing dry brush and flammable materials from around their property. Creating defensible space can make all the difference during a wildfire event.

Equally important is building a family emergency plan. Talk to your loved ones about what to do in an emergency, where to go, who to call and what to take. Have bags packed with essentials like medications, important documents, toiletries, food, water and supplies for pets. We’ve seen in past incidents like the Palisades and Eaton Fires just how quickly things can escalate. In those moments, following evacuation orders immediately could save your life.

Beyond fire safety, general heat safety should be part of every household’s summer routine. On extremely hot days, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the peak afternoon hours. Drink water regularly throughout the day, even if you’re not thirsty. Wear light-colored, breathable clothing and never underestimate how quickly the sun can take a toll. Heat-related illness can affect anyone.

To help residents stay cool, the city of Santa Clarita provides a variety of amenities to enjoy for free or low-cost. These include our three local Library Branches, our nine public swimming pools, three community centers and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia. For hours on any of these amenities, visit SantaClarita.gov.

As we move into the hottest stretch of the year, let’s all do our part to stay safe and prepared. For more information on heat safety and wildfire preparedness, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Emergency.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

