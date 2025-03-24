Ken Striplin | Step Back in Time to the Wild West at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Spring is fast approaching and the moment we’ve all been waiting for is right around the corner. Join the city of Santa Clarita for the 29th annual Cowboy Festival. As you step into William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13, you will be transported back in time to the days of the Wild West. From immersive living history experiences to musical performances and activities for the whole family, you won’t want to miss this free event.

With a weekend packed full of exciting Western activities, it might be difficult to know where to begin. Start off your day immersing yourself in the cowboy culture, and take a stroll along Sutlers Row to find the perfect boots and cowboy hat. Then, stop by the blacksmith’s forge to learn about frontier life and leave with a unique souvenir, a custom horseshoe. Try your hand at something new like hatchet throwing and archery, or test your skills to see how long you can last on the mechanical bull. Don’t forget to get hands-on at Gilchrist Farm’s Pioneer Corner, where you can learn the art of wool spinning, candle making, leather stamping and more.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, there is no shortage of delicious options. Enjoy savory smoked BBQ, the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita’s ever-popular Dutch oven peach cobbler, a refreshing old-fashioned soda pop, local craft beers and more. After recharging, stomp onto the dance floor with the Bootscoot Bosses Line Dance Crew and learn some new dances every hour from 1 to 5 p.m. With a full lineup of musical performances at three different stages, there’s no shortage of opportunities to show off your moves.

While the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is free for attendees, you can make the most of your experience with ticketed VIP passes. Offering front of the line shuttle service, you won’t have to worry about the hassle of parking. Swing by the merchandise tent to pick up your Cowboy Festival t-shirt before heading over to the private patio behind Hart Hall for a BBQ lunch. Make the most of the all-you-can-eat snacks and refreshments in the Cowboy Cantina as you enjoy the activities and performances throughout the day.

So, round up your friends and family and head on over to William S. Hart Park for an experience you won’t want to miss. With live entertainment and fun for the whole family, what better way to enjoy the history and culture that makes up our city. For more information on the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

