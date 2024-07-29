Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 29
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
|
As summer heats up and water use reaches its peak in our City, it’s crucial that we come together to champion environmental responsibility.
|
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
|
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
|
Colleen Hawkins, Ed.D., Superintendent of the Saugus Union School District has announced that the $190M bond measure for facilities improvements authorized by the SUSD board on July 30 will appear on the November ballot.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced its collaboration with the French Police at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to support the French government and authorities for a successful Olympics in Paris and to be a resource for the American citizens and athletes who are visiting and competing as part of LASD's preparation for hosting the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
|
The new Valencia Farmers Market will be open Sunday, Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be open at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Navigation Avenue,
|
Hello Auto Group has announced its upcoming Car Buying Bootcamp, a comprehensive workshop designed to educate first-time car buyers on the essentials of purchasing a vehicle.
|
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
|
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
|
Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.
|
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde's 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
|
Can you help us identify these thieves? The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is seeking the public's help in identifying two grand theft suspects. On June 22 two suspects stole a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma tailgate from a vehicle in Valencia.
|
The city of Santa Clarita and DrinkPAK! are seeking talented creators for Maker's Marketplace, a curated shopping experience at the city's largest holiday event, Light Up Main Street.
|
Outgoing Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Foundation President Gloria Mercdo-Fortine recently received high praise for her tenure as president of the foundation for the past four years.
|
Here we are at the end of July and preparations for the fall season are already underway at most of our member schools. As is the case most every year, school administration and athletic faculty should be aware and ready to immediately implement the rule changes enacted the previous year.
|
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 for paving work.
|
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced earlier this month that Jey Wagner stepped down from his role as president and CEO effective July 8, 2024.
|
(CN) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed a union-backed challenge to the voter-approved law that exempts app-based drivers working for companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from being classified as employees rather than independent contractors under the state's labor code.
|
Daniel Rush has been named the head coach for The Master's University's cross country and track & field teams.
|
Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.