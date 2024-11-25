header image

1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory
Ken Striplin | Thankful for Our Nonprofits
Monday, Nov 25, 2024

Ken Striplin“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” ― Winston Churchill

The Thanksgiving holiday is all about gratitude. Being thankful for what we have and all the blessings we have in our lives. Here in Santa Clarita, we are fortunate to have much to be thankful for. We live in one of the safest cities in the nation, with top-notch schools, 38 parks, thousands of acres of open space, engaging events, our Santa Clarita Public Library system, multiple Community Centers and much more. We are also fortunate to have a compassionate and generous community of nonprofits.

Every day, these organizations focus on providing vital support to our neighbors in need. From supporting families facing a devastating childhood cancer diagnosis, to providing lifelong learning opportunities for our seniors, to helping stray and abandoned animals find loving homes, to helping our neighbors experiencing homelessness find a path back to permanent sustainable housing, whatever inspires you to serve others, Santa Clarita has a nonprofit for that.

Use this season of giving to consider supporting these organizations. Contributing to local nonprofits, whether by donating funds, essential items or volunteering your time and skills—makes a significant impact on someone in need, right here in Santa Clarita. This time of year, there are plenty of opportunities to donate to canned food drives, winter clothing collections and of course, buying and wrapping toys for children in need. For those interested in giving their time, nonprofits often rely on volunteers for a wide range of tasks. From organizing donations and packing food boxes to lending a hand at holiday events, volunteers experience their impact firsthand. If you want to take your volunteering to the next level, consider joining the board of one of our local nonprofits. The time and expertise you contribute will make a marked difference on the organization’s ability to serve and support others. In addition, you will create a network of like-minded individuals, working together for the betterment of all. Of course, nonprofits always welcome monetary donations to enhance the scope and breadth of their services.

Generosity and goodwill transform so many lives, creating ripples that reach across our city. Even something as simple as spreading the word about these nonprofits—by sharing their mission with friends, family or on social media—amplifies their reach, inspiring others to join the cause. Visit SantaClarita.gov/Community-Links for a list of local nonprofits making a difference. If you’re interested in volunteer opportunities, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

As we gather with family and friends this holiday season, let’s remember to give thanks and give back to the community we are proud to call home. By giving back through donations, volunteering or even sharing their message, we can build a more compassionate and connected Santa Clarita. Happy Thanksgiving.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
