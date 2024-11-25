Ken Striplin | Thankful for Our Nonprofits

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 25
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
As part of Santa Clarita’s ongoing commitment to public safety, small dividers will be installed on Orchard Village Road in the coming weeks.
The Campaign for College Opportunity has named College of the Canyons a 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success.
The city of Santa Clarita will host the grand opening of the Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the center at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
Join a community discussion on retail theft Monday, Dec. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. featuring California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Rick Zbur and a panel of industry experts.
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
As millions of motorists gear up for travel, the California Highway Patrol is gearing up, too. Starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, the CHP will activate its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.
The 4th Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace will take place 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
College of the Canyons will enter the postseason as the No. 12 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Women's Volleyball Southern California Regional Playoffs.
The Thanksgiving holiday is all about gratitude. Being thankful for what we have and all the blessings we have in our lives.
For the first time in The Master's University athletics history, a team has won the NAIA national championship. The women's cross country team finished ahead of Taylor University by one point to win the NAIA women's cross country national championship Friday, Nov. 22, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo.
The California Department of Public Health is warning the public to avoid consuming one batch of cream top, whole raw milk produced and packaged by Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County due to a detection of bird flu virus in a retail sample.
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host the "Winner’s Circle Art Show" at the Acton Agua Dulce Public Library, starting Saturday, Jan. 11-Saturday, Feb. 22.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has reported that there are less than 20,000 ballots remaining to be counted in the Los Angeles County area.
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Awards + Installation event on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Hyatt Regency.
The Valley Industry Assoction will host a Cocktails & Conversation event with Cameron Smyth on Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30=7:30 p.m. at Margarita’s Mexican Grill, 23320 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Following an extensive search, the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District has unanimously selected current Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra as the new Hart District Superintendent, filling the vacancy created when Mike Kuhlman resigned effective June 30.
"Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas" will be performed on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild on weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 29 thru Monday, Dec. 23 at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The California Air Resources Board has approved a $34.94 million incentives funding plan that will continue support ongoing efforts to increase access to medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission trucks, buses and equipment, with a focus on small businesses.
Preparing to decorate for the holidays? If you come across broken string lights that are no longer usable, instead of tossing in the trash you can now drop them off for recycling at one of the SAFE collection centers
The nonprofit Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a fundraising event, "Holidayland" with mid-century pop culture expert Charles Phoenix, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
