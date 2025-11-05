Ken Striplin | The Benefits of Shopping Local

When you shop local in Santa Clarita, you’re doing more than simply checking items off your holiday shopping list, you’re investing in the future of our community. Every purchase made at a neighborhood store or business helps keep jobs right here in Santa Clarita, supporting friends, neighbors and family members who work hard to serve our residents every day.

Shopping local also means greater variety and choice. From charming boutiques in Old Town Newhall to nationally recognized retailers at Valencia Town Center and everything in between, Santa Clarita offers a wide variety of options to fit every need and budget. Whether you’re picking up everyday essentials or searching for that special gift, you don’t have to leave our city to find it.

Most importantly, shopping local ensures that your hard-earned tax dollars are reinvested directly into our community. Sales tax generated in Santa Clarita funds vital city services and projects, from infrastructure maintenance that keeps our streets safe, to new parks, trails and recreational amenities, to the Libraries and award-winning programs that enrich the lives of residents. Choosing to shop in town strengthens the foundation of our city and allows us to continue offering the quality of life we all enjoy in Santa Clarita.

Big purchases make an even bigger impact. The Valencia Auto Center is one of the largest generators of sales tax revenue for Santa Clarita. When it’s time for your next car, truck or SUV, buying locally at the Auto Center helps ensure those dollars stay in Santa Clarita, driving more investment back into our community.

By keeping your shopping local, you’re helping preserve jobs, expand choices and reinvest in the city we are all proud to call home.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

