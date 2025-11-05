header image

1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Ken Striplin | The Benefits of Shopping Local
| Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025

Ken StriplinWhen you shop local in Santa Clarita, you’re doing more than simply checking items off your holiday shopping list, you’re investing in the future of our community. Every purchase made at a neighborhood store or business helps keep jobs right here in Santa Clarita, supporting friends, neighbors and family members who work hard to serve our residents every day.

Shopping local also means greater variety and choice. From charming boutiques in Old Town Newhall to nationally recognized retailers at Valencia Town Center and everything in between, Santa Clarita offers a wide variety of options to fit every need and budget. Whether you’re picking up everyday essentials or searching for that special gift, you don’t have to leave our city to find it.

shopping local

Most importantly, shopping local ensures that your hard-earned tax dollars are reinvested directly into our community. Sales tax generated in Santa Clarita funds vital city services and projects, from infrastructure maintenance that keeps our streets safe, to new parks, trails and recreational amenities, to the Libraries and award-winning programs that enrich the lives of residents. Choosing to shop in town strengthens the foundation of our city and allows us to continue offering the quality of life we all enjoy in Santa Clarita.

Big purchases make an even bigger impact. The Valencia Auto Center is one of the largest generators of sales tax revenue for Santa Clarita. When it’s time for your next car, truck or SUV, buying locally at the Auto Center helps ensure those dollars stay in Santa Clarita, driving more investment back into our community.

By keeping your shopping local, you’re helping preserve jobs, expand choices and reinvest in the city we are all proud to call home.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025


Monday, Nov 3, 2025
Imagine the sight of a towering Christmas tree, the warmth of neighbors greeting each other and our city’s premier arts and entertainment district sparkling with the reflection of thousands of brilliant lights.


Thursday, Oct 30, 2025
Across our community families are preparing for a night filled with costumes, candy and celebration for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31.


Monday, Oct 27, 2025
Each year, over five million animals enter animal care centers across the United States. Many of these animals are strays or surrenders and without the help of community adoption days or local nonprofits, they may never get the chance to become part of a family.


Friday, Oct 24, 2025
One of the greatest strengths of Santa Clarita is our commitment to supporting one another. Whether it’s coming together to celebrate our community’s accomplishments or lending a hand when challenges arise, Santa Clarita families can always count on our city to be a foundation for resources, information and care.


Monday, Oct 20, 2025
The Santa Clarita Public Library has hit the road, literally, with the Library Express, a mobile extension of the Libraries designed to bring books, technology and learning opportunities directly to residents across the city.

Nov. 6: SUSD Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold a Special Meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.
BREAKING: Prop. 50 Passes with a Nearly 65% ‘Yes’ Vote
As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with 47.9 percent of the votes counted statewide, the California Secretary of State reports that Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with 4,504,114 "yes," a total of 64.7% approving the measure and 2,454,684 "no" votes, or 35.3% voting against the measure.
Nov. 14: SCVi Charter School Students Showcase Future of Aerospace
Students from SCVi Charter School will launch into the future as they present their first semester of aerospace learning at the TK-7 Aerospace Learning Showcase on Friday, Nov. 14, at the school campus from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Dec. 6-7: Annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will host the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6-7.
COC Paralegal Studies Department Celebrates 20th Anniversary
On Saturday, Nov. 1, the College of the Canyons Paralegal Studies Department marked its 20th anniversary with a special celebration held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Nov. 12: Community Meeting I-5 North County Enhancement Project
Sanata Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to learn about upcoming construction activities along the I-5 freeway.
Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5, in open session at 7 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 6 p.m.
Second Death Reported in Halloween Night Shooting in Newhall
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau has reported a second death in the Halloween night shooting that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall.
County DPSS Goes Green in Support of Military Veterans
In honor of Operation Green Light for Veterans, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services is joining hundreds of counties across the nation in lighting government buildings green from Nov. 4-11.
SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area
Last week, the Los Angeles Superior Court accepted the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment's petition filed against the approval of the Trails at Lyons Ranch for review.
Nov. 12, 19, 26: SBDC Webinar Series on Enhancing Digital Footprint
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar series, "Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series" on Wednesdays, Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 12-1 p.m. each day.
Nov. 3-8: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 3 to Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 9: Alaska Presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
A community nature education event, Chasing Birds, Bears and Nature in Alaska, will be presented by docent and naturalist Nikki Dail at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
TMU Men Finish MacArthur Classic with Dominant Win
Parker Tuttle had 24 points and hit 11 free throws as TMU men's basketball took down Mission University 90-76 in the final game of The MacArthur Trust Classic Saturday, Nov. 1 in The MacArthur Center.
Nov. 4: Statewide Special Election, Don’t Forget to Vote
The statewide special election is Tuesday, Nov. 4, so now is the time to make sure your vote counts.
SCVBC, Santa Clarita Food Pantry Community SNAP Food Drive
Santa Clarita Valley Band Cast in partnership with Santa Clarita Food Pantry is hosting a city-wide food drive all November for families impacted by SNAP cutoffs.
Nov. 4: No Burn Day Declared for SCV by South Coast AQMD
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Tuesday, Nov. 4 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley
Nov.10-14: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions from Nov. 10-14 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs
For those of us who enjoy football in the Santa Clarita Valley, this time of year always comes too soon. The finishing of league play begins sounding winter’s no-gridiron dirge.
Nov. 12: Golden Years Health Fair at Heritage Sierra Clinic
Heritage Sierra Medical Group and Santa Clarita Valley Golden Girls will host Golden Years Health Fair 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 12 at Heritage Sierra Clinic.
SCV Homeowners Advised to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds
As fall arrives, cooler weather and seasonal rains bring new challenges for keeping mosquitoes away.
