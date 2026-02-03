Ken Striplin | The Dangers, Consequences of Red-Light Running

You have likely seen it happen and you may have even experienced it firsthand.

A traffic light turns red, yet one or more vehicles continue through the intersection as if nothing has changed. Red-light running has become an increasingly dangerous behavior on busy streets, including here in Santa Clarita. What may seem like a few saved seconds can have devastating and lifelong consequences.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, crashes caused by red-light running are among the most likely to result in serious injury. These collisions often occur at high speeds and at angles that leave little protection for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and cyclists. Despite these risks, many drivers still believe running a red light is acceptable or harmless.

Safety on city streets is a top priority for the City Council and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Traffic signals are in place to manage the flow of vehicles and protect everyone who uses our roadways. Ignoring them puts not only the driver who is running the light at risk but all others who are traveling through the same intersection.

Drivers caught running red lights may face serious legal and financial consequences, including substantial fines, points on their driving record, higher insurance premiums and even license suspension. These penalties reflect the seriousness of the offense and the danger it creates for the community.

Our motor deputies have recently conducted targeted enforcement operations focused on red-light violations and will continue with these efforts. Ultimately, safety begins with individual responsibility. Every driver plays a role in keeping Santa Clarita streets safe.

I encourage you all to be a Heads Up! driver. Slow down, stop on red and stay alert. Obey traffic signals, avoid distractions and make choices that protect everyone on the road. When we all do our part, we help ensure safer streets for all who live, work and travel in our city.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

