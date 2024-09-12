Ken Striplin | The Green Revolution in Santa Clarita’s Energy Practices

“Every time we use energy efficiently, we create a ripple effect that benefits the entire world.” — Peter Yewell

You may have noticed that things look a little different around our city. Maybe you noticed the motion sensor lights at our parks, or the solar panels being installed in city parking lots. As a forward-thinking community, we embrace cutting-edge technologies and practices to enhance sustainability and reduce our environmental footprint. From implementing state-of-the-art energy-saving solutions to exploring new methods for optimizing resource use, the city strives to use energy efficiently.

In November 2021, the city of Santa Clarita took a significant step toward modernizing our infrastructure by partnering with Climatec, LLC to design and implement a comprehensive upgrade of the city’s energy efficiency systems across various facilities and parks. The program had clear objectives. First, it aimed to revitalize aging infrastructure to ensure reliability and efficiency. Second, it sought to enhance economic vitality by addressing and mitigating the impact of rising utility and operating costs. Third, it focused on promoting sustainability through the adoption of renewable energy sources and smart technologies.

Following the award of the contract, city staff and Climatec swiftly initiated a thorough evaluation of the city’s utility usage and infrastructure. This comprehensive assessment focused on several key areas, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, both interior and exterior lighting, sports field lighting, Building Automation Systems (BAS), windows and roofing. By systematically reviewing these critical components, the team aimed to identify opportunities for modernization and efficiency improvements that would support the city’s sustainability goals and operational effectiveness.

The city’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond energy efficiency to encompass vital water conservation efforts and advanced technologies. Key initiatives include optimizing irrigation systems to reduce water waste, implementing efficient pool management practices and incorporating solar energy solutions to harness renewable resources. Additionally, the city is investing in battery storage systems at certain city facilities to ensure reliability during outages and to further enhance energy resilience. These measures collectively aim to conserve resources, minimize environmental impact and support a sustainable future for our community.

The city’s energy efficiency projects officially kicked off in September 2022, marking the start of a major transformation. The initial phases of the project focused on crucial upgrades, including the installation of new irrigation controllers, replacement of existing lighting with energy-efficient LED fixtures and the implementation of solar thermal pool heating. These early improvements set the stage for a broader series of enhancements designed to optimize resource use and reduce operational costs.

Over the following months, the scope of work expanded to include additional upgrades such as applying heat-reducing window film to all windows at City Hall, modernizing HVAC equipment across various city facilities and installing solar canopies at multiple city locations. These efforts are part of a comprehensive plan slated for completion by the end of this year. The anticipated outcomes include substantial savings in maintenance expenses, enhanced operational efficiency and a reinforced commitment to environmental stewardship through the use of renewable energy. The total lifetime savings for our city, for utility costs and operational costs, is estimated to be $46,592,955.

If you would like to learn how you can implement energy efficiency projects in your own home or learn more about conserving energy, please visit SCE.com, SoCalGas.com or GreenSantaClarita.com.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

