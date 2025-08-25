Ken Striplin | Three Bands, One Night: A Tribute to 35 Summers of Concerts in the Park

For 35 summers, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.

From the beginning, this has been one of the city’s most popular traditions, bringing thousands of residents together to celebrate great music and good company under the stars. As we mark this incredible 35-year milestone, we honor the memories made and the generations of families who have made Concerts in the Park part of their summer traditions. Now, it’s time to close out the 2025 season with a grand finale worthy of this legacy.

Instead of the usual single headliner, this year’s finale on Saturday, Aug. 30, will feature three phenomenal bands delivering back-to-back performances starting earlier in the day. Beginning at 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, along with a variety of food trucks, from burgers, to sushi and lasagna. The music kicks off at 4 p.m. with Dark Desert Highway, an Eagles Tribute band, known for their authentic harmonies and spot-on renditions of hits like “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy” and “Desperado.” This band brings the essence of one of America’s most iconic rock groups to life.

Then, at 5:30 p.m., the energy turns up a notch with Dustland Fairytale, performing the electrifying hits of The Killers. With a sound that defined the 2000s alternative-rock scene, The Killers gave us stadium anthems like “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me” and “When We Were Young.” Dustland Fairytale captures that high-octane energy, powerful vocals and synth-driven sound that will have you dancing, singing and experiencing the indie rock era.

Finally, at 7 p.m., the night and the 35th summer of Concerts in the Park wraps with a powerful performance by The PettyBreakers, the nation’s top Tom Petty tribute band. From “Free Fallin,’” to “Refugee” and “American Girl,” these seasoned musicians channel the heartland rock legend’s raw emotion and unmistakable sound. As the sun sets and the crowd comes alive, this final act will bring a nostalgic close to a summer filled with music and memories.

For 35 summers, Concerts in the Park has become a family tradition for many across Santa Clarita. It has brought our community together week after week, year after year, to laugh, dance and create lasting memories. As we wrap up this milestone season, I look forward to the next 35 years of Concerts in the Park.

For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...