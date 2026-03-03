Ken Striplin | Two New Events Celebrating Spring

Innovation guides how Santa Clarita brings the community together through its events and programming. Each year, the city introduces new ways to engage residents and highlight what makes Santa Clarita unique.

This spring, that effort includes the launch of two new city events designed to celebrate creativity, connection and our natural environment.

The first new event, Art Hop, invites residents to celebrate spring through youth arts, play and community activities. Taking place at William S. Hart Park on Saturday, March 28, Art Hop blends classic seasonal activities (like an egg hunt) with a strong emphasis on creativity and self-expression.

Families can enjoy hands-on art activities, live performances and interactive experiences, while young artists are encouraged to showcase their talents through a Youth Art Exhibition and Contest open to K–12 students. With a welcoming atmosphere and a focus on artistic exploration, Art Hop offers a creative and welcoming way for residents to gather and celebrate the season together.

Following Art Hop, the city will debut Tree-mendous Arbor Day, presented by West Coast Arborists, a new celebration that highlights Santa Clarita’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Held at Valencia Heritage Park on Saturday, April 11, Tree-mendous is a free, family-friendly event that encourages residents to connect with nature while learning about the importance of trees and green spaces. The event includes a ceremonial tree planting, free trees and mulch for residents, interactive exhibits and opportunities to engage with local environmental initiatives.

By introducing new and unique events, the city continues to create opportunities for residents to connect, explore and celebrate the values that define Santa Clarita.

For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

