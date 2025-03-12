Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks

Our community is rich with history, blending the spirit of the Old West with the history of our great natio, especially in our parks. When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, we only had eight parks. Today, we are home to more than three dozen, and this year, we are excited to welcome not just two new parks, but two historical landmarks, the Pioneer Oil Refinery and the iconic William S. Hart Park, both located in Newhall.

The Pioneer Oil Refinery dates back to 1876 when the California Star Oil Works, now commonly known as Chevron, established the first successful oil refinery in the Western United States. This site played a crucial role in fueling California’s early oil industry by processing petroleum from nearby Pico Canyon into kerosene for lamp-burning. Several original structures remain standing, including the pump house, wash and oil tanks and multiple stills, offering a glimpse into the early days of petroleum production. The Pioneer Oil Refinery Park will become a space where the public can appreciate its significance while enjoying the trails connecting to the Newhall Pass Open Space. We anticipate the park to open in spring 2025.

Just a mile west, the nearly 160-acre William S. Hart Park celebrates a different piece of history. Once the private ranch of silent film legend William S. Hart, the park is home to his grand Spanish-Colonial Revival mansion, where visitors will soon be able to explore his collection of Western Art, Native American artifacts and memorabilia from Hollywood’s early years.

Beyond its historical significance, Hart Park is a hub for some of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated annual events. This will be the site of our upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival in April, where residents can celebrate Western heritage with music, food, reenactments, trick ropers and shopping.

It is also home to the Friends of Hart Park’s “Silents Under the Stars,” an event that honors Hart’s contributions to the silver screen, with outdoor screenings of silent films accompanied by live music. Additionally, the park is the longtime home to the Hart of the West Pow Wow, an annual event that celebrates Native American culture through traditional dance, music and storytelling. We anticipate the transfer of ownership to take place this summer, thanks to the efforts of our City Council and County of Los Angeles Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

With the addition of these historic locations, Santa Clarita’s park network is expanding with both diversity and accessibility. While many of our parks focus on sports and recreation, the Pioneer Oil Refinery and William S. Hart Park, join the Tesoro Adobe Historic Park in offering unique educational opportunities. These parks provide the ability for residents to step back into time, and learn more about our local history.

As we look ahead to the park openings and the continued expansion of our recreational spaces, we invite the community to explore these new historical landmarks. Whether strolling through Hart Park’s scenic trails, visiting the barnyard or getting a close-up look at the refinery stills, there are countless ways to connect with our city’s history while staying active. To stay updated on upcoming events, be sure to follow the city’s social media platforms or visit SantaClarita.gov.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...