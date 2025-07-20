Ken Striplin | Unwind, Explore, Experience Summer in Santa Clarita

With summer in full swing, there’s no better time to explore and experience everything Santa Clarita has to offer. From scenic hikes and free live music to locally owned restaurants, breweries and wineries, the season is packed with opportunities to relax, explore and make unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to our community, Santa Clarita has something for everyone.

For those who can’t get enough of the outdoors, Santa Clarita has you covered. With over 100 miles of picturesque trails and 13,000 acres of open space, hikers, bikers and nature enthusiasts can enjoy breathtaking views in every corner of our Valley. Towsley Canyon and Placerita Canyon are local favorites, offering shady trails, wildlife sightings and even historical landmarks like the Oak of the Golden Dream, the site of California’s first documented gold discovery. Are you up for a challenging hike or just a peaceful walk? Santa Clarita’s open spaces are ready to be explored.

If you’re looking for a more relaxed vibe, Old Town Newhall, Santa Clarita’s premier Arts and Entertainment District, offers a walkable blend of historic charm and modern edge. There you will find a wide range of culinary options, from casual comfort food and fine dining experiences to locally owned breweries and curated wine tastings. Old Town Newhall is also home to The MAIN (24266 Main Street), Santa Clarita’s intimate theater venue that’s home to original plays, comedy nights and live musical performances. For The MAIN’s full lineup, visit AtTheMAIN.org, and OldTownNewhall.com for everything Old Town Newhall has to offer.

Nothing says summer in Santa Clarita quite like Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, happening every Saturday evening through Aug. 30 at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road). Each week features a free, family-friendly concert with a different high-energy cover band performing hits from genres like classic rock, country, pop and more. The full lineup can be found at SantaClarita.gov/Concerts.

If you or someone you know is visiting, getting around town during the summer is easier than ever thanks to the Summer Trolley. Running through Monday, Sept. 1, this free service connects local hotels with some of Santa Clarita’s top destinations, including Old Town Newhall, the Valencia Town Center, as well as Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor. Whether you’re staying overnight or just visiting for the day, the Summer Trolley helps you travel around the City stress-free. To find all the stops and complete route, go to VisitSantaClarita.com/Summer-Trolley.

Santa Clarita has everything you need to make this summer one to remember, whether you’re out exploring the trails, relaxing in Old Town Newhall or enjoying live music. Come discover your new summer tradition and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...