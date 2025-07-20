Ken Striplin | Unwind, Explore, Experience Summer in Santa Clarita

|
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Comment On This Story
With summer in full swing, there’s no better time to explore and experience everything Santa Clarita has to offer. From scenic hikes and free live music to locally owned restaurants, breweries and wineries, the season is packed with opportunities to relax, explore and make unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to our community, Santa Clarita has something for everyone.
Visit Bullpen BBQ and Tap House on Wednesday, July 23, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. to help raise funds for Mental Health Hook-Up, a nonprofit supporting individuals and families affected by serious mental illness.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that registration is now open for Fall Afterschool programs at the Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced its signature fundraising event, “Marching On: To a Better Tomorrow,” will be held 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, at Santa Clarita Studios in Valencia.
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, July 23, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is in need of food donations to keep the shelves stocked. In 2024, the SCV Food Pantry had more than 95,000 client visits, averaging over 10,000 client engagements each month.
With profound sadness and heavy hearts, the Los Angelees County Sheriff's Department have announced the passing of three detectives in the explosion on the morning of Friday, July 18 at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles: Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Detective Victor Lemus and Detective William Osborn
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced on Friday, July 18 that all Los Angeles County facilities will lower their flags to half‑staff immediately in honor of the three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who lost their lives in the explosion at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.
On Friday, July 18, shortly after 7:30 a.m., an explosion occurred at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Biscailuz Training Facility located in the 1000 block of North Eastern Avenue in East Los Angeles. Three LASD deputies died in the blast.
This episode of SCVTV's Legacy series was taped in 2002. Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society speaks with Carl Boyer III, the first chairman of the city of Santa Clarita Formation Committee in 1986. Boyer discusses the effort to form a city and the challenges of setting it up.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $16,000 in scholarships and awards at its annual Awards Celebration, held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons.
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that she has joined a coalition of lawmakers and concerned parents to urge the rejection of AB 84, which would require increased oversight of charter schools.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees took the next steps to move forward with developing the College of the Canyons Advanced Technology Center at its regular board meeting held on Wednesday, July 16.
Golden Oak Adult School announced that its fall 2025 semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 18, and online registration is now open for a wide array of courses designed to support career advancement, personal enrichment and academic achievement.
Green Santa Clarita wants to remind you that, if you have bulky trash items, such as furniture, appliances, tree branches, scrap wood, sod and tires, you can dispose of them for free either by pickup or drop-off, whether your residence is single-family of multi-family.
The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.
Caltrans has announced that daytime lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway, starting Monday, July 21, for pavement rehabilitation.
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates in collaboration with Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will host "Books & Hikes," to discuss Amy Tan's "The Backyard Bird Chronicles," 8 a.m. Sunday, July 27 at the Acorn Amphitheater.
The Paseo Club will host its Summer Nights Party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 19.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that more than a dozen bills from her 2025 legislative package are advancing through the State Senate.
Valencia Town Center will host its Back to School Bash, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at the lower level of the mall near H&M.
