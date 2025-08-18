header image

1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
| Monday, Aug 18, 2025

Ken StriplinAs the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.

Whether you’re signing up for a class, joining a sports league or planning an adventure, the city’s Seasons Magazine is your go-to guide.

For families with young children, our Early Learners Program offers a great first step into education, now available at even more convenient locations, including the Valencia Community Center, Santa Clarita Park and Canyon Country Park. Designed for two-year-olds and their parents, these play-based classes introduce preschool concepts in a fun, nurturing environment that supports social and motor development. It’s a great way to bond with your child while giving them a head start on school readiness.

Fall is also the time to join a sports league and stay active while having fun. In Youth and Adult Sports, kids can sign up for T-ball, volleyball and flag football, which is now offered for girls and boys. Adults can hit the court or the field with returning favorites like softball, flag football and volleyball leagues. And for the those 55-years and older, Senior Softball offers a great way to stay moving, make new friends and enjoy friendly competition at Central Park.

For those craving a little more adventure this season, the city is teaming up with California State University, Northridge, to offer a one-of-a-kind High Ropes Course Challenge. Held at the CSUN Campus, this guided experience invites participants to climb, balance and problem-solve their way through a series of obstacles high above the ground. It’s all about stepping out of your comfort zone while building trust, communication and confidence, with a healthy dose of adrenaline and teamwork along the way.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk the same halls as NFL champions? This fall, residents are invited to go behind-the-scenes at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. At 3.1 million-square-feet, SoFi is the largest stadium in the NFL and one of the most advanced sports venues in the world. It is set to host major global events, including multiple games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup series, Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and the Opening Ceremonies for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. From touring the locker rooms to stepping onto the field, this unforgettable excursion lets you experience the stadium like a true athlete.

Fall registration begins on Aug. 19, at 10 a.m., so be sure to browse all of our classes by visiting SantaClarita.gov/Seasons. And don’t forget, the city’s new registration software, Kaizen, is now live. Create your account ahead of time so you’re ready to sign up without delay.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
SCVNews.com