header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 17
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
| Monday, Feb 17, 2025

Ken StriplinSpring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.

After opening in December of last year, the city’s newest Community Center is ready to welcome residents with a variety of exciting classes and programs. This spring, the Valencia Community Center will kick off its very own Primetime Preschool, designed with our youngest residents in mind. These fun-filled classes include arts, crafts, music, learning and so much more. Plus, registration for the 2025-26 school year will also begin this season, don’t miss out.

Looking ahead, the Valencia Community Center will become the newest Camp Clarita location this summer. Hosting our Ranger Camp (ages 5-8) and our Explorer Camp (ages 9-12), the program offers engaging activities like crafts, sports, games, songs and even math and science. Weekly field trips and visits to our city pools ensure a summer full of fun and great memories for everyone. This program fills up quickly, so be ready on registration day.

Spring is always synonymous with our beloved Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival at William S. Hart Park at 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. As you dive deeper into the pages of Seasons, you will learn more about the family-favorite event that brings Western charm to Santa Clarita with live performances, interactive exhibits and delicious food, like the famous Cowboy Cobbler. Thousands of visitors are expected to join the festivities, which include a unique opportunity to tie the knot or renew your vows during “The Big I Do” at the historic Ramona Chapel located in the Santa Clarita Historical Center. You won’t want to miss this community favorite event.

The Santa Clarita Public Library Branches are brimming with programs and activities for you to participate in. In March, join the popular One Story One City program featuring, “The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina,” by Zoraida Córdova. This month-long program encourages community discussions and celebrates the joy of reading. From story-time and makerspace, to our annual Día de los Niños event in April, the Library offers free programming for all ages. Don’t forget to check out the event calendar in this edition of Seasons.

Sports enthusiasts of all ages have plenty to look forward to. Starting in March, girls ages 12-15 can join our newest Girls Flag Football program, a four-week class focused on drills, agility and scrimmages at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Multipurpose Field at 25385 Rye Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. For adults and seniors, basketball and volleyball leagues are returning, so gather your team and hit the courts.

With over 300 classes featured in this edition of Seasons, there’s something for everyone in Santa Clarita this spring. From preschool fun and community hikes, to pickleball and Library programs, this season is packed with opportunities to connect, learn and play. Grab your copy of Seasons at any of our city facilities, or be on the lookout in your mailbox. Registration begins on Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m., so be sure to browse all of our classes by visiting SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community

Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Since the beginning of time, art has been a unifying force, a medium through which people connect, express and envision the world in new and exciting ways.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
In today’s fast-paced world, finding the time to stay informed and learn about new subjects can be a challenge; which is why I have always been a huge fan of the ease and flexibility of podcasts whether I’m using my AirPods to listen while exercising, playing through the car while driving or tuning in when relaxing at home.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park

Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
As a longtime Santa Clarita resident, I believe one of our community’s most important responsibilities is the preservation of our rich history and beautiful open spaces.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air

Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting

Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
As a father of two young children, I understand how crucial it is to be an active and informed parent in today’s world. The challenges our kids face are more complex than ever and I believe it’s our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to make healthy choices.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
With grocery prices having risen more than 25% over the past five years, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Groceries" to offer insight into where Americans are having the most trouble affording food.
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Guitars for Vets Newhall Chapter has announced a Celebration Day, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize three of its veterans who have successfully completed 11-week guitar instruction program.
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available for Vine 2 Wine, Circle of Hope’s signature wine-tasting event which will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers and Broadway enthusiasts to its Broadway Classics concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 16 at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
Since the beginning of time, art has been a unifying force, a medium through which people connect, express and envision the world in new and exciting ways.
Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’
The Saugus Union School Board of Trustees regular meeting will include a discussion of practices and provide direction to superintendent and cabinet on consequences for students with "Big Behaviors."
Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’
Flu Activity Remains High, But It’s Not Too Late to Get Vaccinated
The California Department of Public Health reports seasonal influenza cases and activity are high in California, but it’s not too late to get the flu shot to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.
Flu Activity Remains High, But It’s Not Too Late to Get Vaccinated
May 15: VIA 2025 Workforce Development Conference The Future of Work 2.0
Join the Valley Industry Association on Thursday, May 15 for the 2025 Workforce Development Conference to be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
May 15: VIA 2025 Workforce Development Conference The Future of Work 2.0
Feb. 18: Supervisors to Hear Homelessness Report
Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the county’s implementation of the people experiencing homelessness missions at the Tuesday, Feb. 18 regular board meeting.
Feb. 18: Supervisors to Hear Homelessness Report
Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1–3 p.m.
Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona
The Master's University women's basketball team scored the first basket of the game in the first four seconds and never looked back to defeat the Embry-Riddle Eagles 72-61 Wednesday night, Feb. 12 in Prescott, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona
Sandy ‘Stangs Open Season with Wins
The Master's University beach volleyball team opened up the 2025 season with a pair of wins Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.
Sandy ‘Stangs Open Season with Wins
Feb. 21-23: Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’ at The MAIN
Eric Clarke and Front Row Theatre have announced the premiere of the original production "Disconnect" at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Feb. 21-23: Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’ at The MAIN
Cougars Fall in Extras vs. Chaffey
College of the Canyons baseball clubbed three home runs in the fifth and took a tie game into the 10th inning before eventually falling to Chaffey College in a 7-6 final score at Mike Gillespie Field on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Cougars Fall in Extras vs. Chaffey
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Santa Barbara
College of the Canyons softball swept its non-conference doubleheader over Santa Barbara City College at Whitten field on Tuesday, Feb. 11, taking both games in five innings while running its win streak to four games.
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Santa Barbara
SCVNews.com