Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita

Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.

After opening in December of last year, the city’s newest Community Center is ready to welcome residents with a variety of exciting classes and programs. This spring, the Valencia Community Center will kick off its very own Primetime Preschool, designed with our youngest residents in mind. These fun-filled classes include arts, crafts, music, learning and so much more. Plus, registration for the 2025-26 school year will also begin this season, don’t miss out.

Looking ahead, the Valencia Community Center will become the newest Camp Clarita location this summer. Hosting our Ranger Camp (ages 5-8) and our Explorer Camp (ages 9-12), the program offers engaging activities like crafts, sports, games, songs and even math and science. Weekly field trips and visits to our city pools ensure a summer full of fun and great memories for everyone. This program fills up quickly, so be ready on registration day.

Spring is always synonymous with our beloved Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival at William S. Hart Park at 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. As you dive deeper into the pages of Seasons, you will learn more about the family-favorite event that brings Western charm to Santa Clarita with live performances, interactive exhibits and delicious food, like the famous Cowboy Cobbler. Thousands of visitors are expected to join the festivities, which include a unique opportunity to tie the knot or renew your vows during “The Big I Do” at the historic Ramona Chapel located in the Santa Clarita Historical Center. You won’t want to miss this community favorite event.

The Santa Clarita Public Library Branches are brimming with programs and activities for you to participate in. In March, join the popular One Story One City program featuring, “The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina,” by Zoraida Córdova. This month-long program encourages community discussions and celebrates the joy of reading. From story-time and makerspace, to our annual Día de los Niños event in April, the Library offers free programming for all ages. Don’t forget to check out the event calendar in this edition of Seasons.

Sports enthusiasts of all ages have plenty to look forward to. Starting in March, girls ages 12-15 can join our newest Girls Flag Football program, a four-week class focused on drills, agility and scrimmages at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Multipurpose Field at 25385 Rye Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. For adults and seniors, basketball and volleyball leagues are returning, so gather your team and hit the courts.

With over 300 classes featured in this edition of Seasons, there’s something for everyone in Santa Clarita this spring. From preschool fun and community hikes, to pickleball and Library programs, this season is packed with opportunities to connect, learn and play. Grab your copy of Seasons at any of our city facilities, or be on the lookout in your mailbox. Registration begins on Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m., so be sure to browse all of our classes by visiting SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

