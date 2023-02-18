Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall!

|
|
|
February 17
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
I am always amazed at how involved and engaged our residents are with our city programs and services. Whether they are playing at our parks, ice skating at The Cube or participating in one of the dozens of classes offered at our two com munity centers in Canyon Country and Newhall, our residents continue to take advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,096 new cases countywide and 26 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The California Department of Transportation will reopen one lane of the State Route 118 off-ramp to Reseda Boulevard as soon as mid-April.
Winter storms brought rain to the Santa Clarita Valley, but according to the Department of Water Resources, we're not out of the drought yet. Whether above average Sierra snowpack is enough to overcome three years of extreme drought remains to be seen. At Water Matters: After the Storms, SCV Water conservation and water planning staff will share the impact of the recent storms on the local water supply. Customers can attend this free live virtual webinar on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 608, aimed at supporting women, newborns and families in the first year after childbirth.
Parapod Festival will bring a two-day celebration of the paranormal to the Santa Clarita Valley on March 31 and April 1, with events at Santa Clarita’s Mentryville Park and the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will conduct a site visit on Feb. 21 to inspect the property where Shadowbox Studios is proposing to develop a full-service film and television studio campus.
A family-friendly SCVi Charity Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 to benefit Bridge to Home.
Have you ever wanted to explore the Wild Wild West, escape to a tropical getaway or become a Lord or Lady during the Renaissance? You’ll have your chance to cross these off your list and more at a SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall!
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21. at 6 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a study session Wednesday, Feb. 22, beginning with a closed session at 4 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s tenth annual One Story One City program returns with free, themed events during the entire month of March.
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
College of the Canyons closed out the regular season with a tight 72-65 road loss at Glendale College to end a four-game win streak.
College of the Canyons sophomore Dillon Barrientos knocked down two overtime free throws to finish with a game-high 28 points and push the Cougars past host Glendale College 74-73 on Wednesday night.
Following last year’s successful event, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Free to Be Me Festival to the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, March 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, will host its 8th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 - 31, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 31 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 20 additional deaths and 1,144 new cases countywide.
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,197 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced efforts to stem the rise of disproportionate discipline while providing support to students when they need it most.
