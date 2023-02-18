header image

1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall!
Friday, Feb 17, 2023

Striplin-Ken“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate action of its members.” – Coretta Scott King

I am always amazed at how involved and engaged our residents are with our city programs and services. Whether they are playing at our parks, ice skating at The Cube or participating in one of the dozens of classes offered at our two community centers in Canyon Country and Newhall, our residents continue to take advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer.

As a City, we pride ourselves on the ability to connect with our residents and address the needs of community members. Making this vital connection is the job of our Community Services division. This team works with different neighborhoods, schools and local organizations to design creative, inclusive and engaging programs. This month, we are excited to introduce this division to our community through the “You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall” campaign.

Tucked away in the heart of Old Town Newhall, the Newhall Community Center is a hub for activity and enrichment for many in the neighborhood. A place where residents can come to participate in afterschool programming, play pickleball or just drop-in for a game of bingo. A unique aspect to this center is the free CHAMPS boxing program. Designed for at-risk youth ages 14-19, experienced coaches work with participants to develop character, courage and self-discipline through a judgement-free and welcoming environment.

Across town is the state-of-the-art Canyon Country Community Center. This site is home to events like the Celebrate Series and Día de los Niños. A unique cultural experience, “Celebrate” brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The Center is also home to a top-notch teaching kitchen where participants can take part in fun and engaging cooking classes. This city facility was created to enhance the neighborhood and provide residents with free and low-cost activities. This location also collaborates with the Santa Clarita Public Library to offer the family favorite program, Read to a Dog, which provides youth a safe and welcoming environment where they can practice reading to a service dog.

The Community Services division is also home to Youth and Family Services. Focused on providing families and at-risk youth opportunities, our staff members work closely with local businesses to provide internship and job opportunities through the Youth Employment Services Program. Staff also leads the Santa Clarita Community Court and Teen Court, an award-winning program that promotes good choices and helps youth learn from their decisions.

The Community Services division works alongside our residents to foster positive relationships and provide a second home for many in the community. To learn more about any of these programs or to visit our community centers, please visit santa-clarita.com/CommunityCenters. Be sure to follow the city on all of our social media platforms to get a behind-the-scenes look at the work City staff does every day, on behalf of you – our residents!

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
