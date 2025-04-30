Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as VP and Chief Information and Technology Officer

Kevin Shorten has been appointed Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

In this role, Shorten will oversee digital and information technology strategy and operations, leading the hospital’s digital transformation and innovation to build a more connected, patient-centered, and digitally enabled organization that advances patient care, enhances clinical efficiency, and drives organizational growth.

“We are pleased to have Kevin Shorten join Henry Mayo during a time when technology is playing an increasingly vital role in healthcare,” said Henry Mayo President and CEO Kevin A. Klockenga. “His deep expertise in IT strategy, digital health, and operational leadership will help Henry Mayo take advantage of exciting technological advances that

Shorten brings over 20 years of healthcare IT leadership experience with a focus on enabling organizations to adapt, innovate, and thrive in a digital-first world. Most recently, Shorten served as Vice President of Applications and Information Services at Alameda Health System in Oakland, CA. There, he led IT strategy and governance and innovation initiatives for a public health system spanning six hospitals and multiple outpatient clinics. Under his leadership, Alameda Health System achieved significant milestones in digital transformation, earning national recognition for excellence in implementing and adopting healthcare technologies.

“Kevin has a proven track record of delivering measurable results at multiple health systems,” said Klockenga.

Shorten holds a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from Drexel University and a number of healthcare certifications from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and Harvard Medical School Executive Education.

