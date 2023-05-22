Kevin Strauss Named SCV Water Communications Manager

SCV Water has announced the hiring of Kevin Strauss as its next communications manager. Strauss comes from six years as communications specialist with the city of Santa Clarita. He will start his new position May 22, overlapping with Kathie Martin, communications manager since December 2017, who will retire effective June 15.

Strauss will oversee a team of twelve in public outreach and education. Responsibilities include oversight of outreach and engagement strategies on a wide spectrum of priorities for SCV Water, as well as employee engagement and legislative affairs.

“I feel fortunate to have been with SCV Water since its inception on Jan. 1, 2018,” said Martin. “But as I retire, I know Kevin and the team will take our award-winning communication strategies to even greater heights!”

While with the city of Santa Clarita, Strauss was responsible for day-to-day public information and media relations for various city departments, as well as social media strategy and implementation. Some of his major projects included marketing and outreach plans for the Canyon Country Community Center, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the annual River Rally and Earth/Arbor Day.

Strauss has been responsible for a number of award-winning communications in his career, and the City’s Communications Division was named the 2020 Frank Potter Cowan Crisis Communications Leader by the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for its response to the Tick Fire and Saugus High School shooting in 2019. His work on the Heads Up traffic safety campaign received statewide and national recognition as well.

“It is a great honor to join the incredible team at SCV Water and continue working for the residents and businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Strauss. “Kathie is one of the top communicators in the state, and I look forward to learning from her during this transition.”

Prior to joining the city of Santa Clarita, Strauss worked in the Athletics Department at California State University, Northridge for six years, first as an assistant sports information director before being promoted to assistant athletic director for Digital Marketing.

Strauss earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations from CSUN. He and his wife reside in Santa Clarita with their two children.

