Kevin Strauss Named SCV Water Communications Manager

SCV Water has announced the hiring of Kevin Strauss as its next communications manager. Strauss comes from six years as communications specialist with the city of Santa Clarita. He will start his new position May 22, overlapping with Kathie Martin, communications manager since December 2017, who will retire effective June 15.
Strauss will oversee a team of twelve in public outreach and education. Responsibilities include oversight of outreach and engagement strategies on a wide spectrum of priorities for SCV Water, as well as employee engagement and legislative affairs.
“I feel fortunate to have been with SCV Water since its inception on Jan. 1, 2018,” said Martin. “But as I retire, I know Kevin and the team will take our award-winning communication strategies to even greater heights!”
While with the city of Santa Clarita, Strauss was responsible for day-to-day public information and media relations for various city departments, as well as social media strategy and implementation. Some of his major projects included marketing and outreach plans for the Canyon Country Community Center, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the annual River Rally and Earth/Arbor Day.
Strauss has been responsible for a number of award-winning communications in his career, and the City’s Communications Division was named the 2020 Frank Potter Cowan Crisis Communications Leader by the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for its response to the Tick Fire and Saugus High School shooting in 2019. His work on the Heads Up traffic safety campaign received statewide and national recognition as well.
“It is a great honor to join the incredible team at SCV Water and continue working for the residents and businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Strauss. “Kathie is one of the top communicators in the state, and I look forward to learning from her during this transition.”
Prior to joining the city of Santa Clarita, Strauss worked in the Athletics Department at California State University, Northridge for six years, first as an assistant sports information director before being promoted to assistant athletic director for Digital Marketing.
Strauss earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations from CSUN. He and his wife reside in Santa Clarita with their two children.
###
About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated regional water provider.
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
The Hart District Governing Board has established a commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, kindness and respect for all students and staff. With that in mind, the William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Ira Rounsaville has been appointed as the district social worker charged with overseeing the promotion of positive culture and climate in Hart District schools.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355.
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to back SB 96, a legislative bill that would reinvest a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues, such as the Rose Bowl and Hollywood Bowl, back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District voted 4-0 to appoint a new member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a costly election. The board has 60 days to appoint the new board member, whose principal residence must be in Trustee Area 4 which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
Castaic Union School District is currently accepting applications for a provisional appointment to Trustee Area D as the current Trustee Area D Board member, John Richard, is moving out of state and has tendered his resignation, effective June 2.
