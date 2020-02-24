KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine

KHTS Santa Clarita radio station co-owner Carl Goldman celebrated his 67th birthday Saturday as he remains in quarantine and continues to be treated for coronavirus-COVID-19 at an infectious diseases hospital in Omaha.

Goldman’s low-grade fever broke on Friday and he remained fever-free and in good spirits on Saturday in the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medicine Hospital.

“I woke up to a very fun video greeting our KHTS staff made to celebrate,” he said in Part 11 of his online chronicle. “I was touched. It put a big smile on my face.”

Goldman noted he’d been away from Santa Clarita for 36 days.

“Apparently, it took over a month for my staff to miss me,” he quipped. “When I return to Santa Clarita, I am taking the over/under on how many days it will take our staff to wish I was back in quarantine.”

Jeri Seratti-Goldman, his wife, KHTS co-owner, and traveling companion to Japan on Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess, is still virus-free but remains in quarantine three blocks away in a separate facility at the medical center.

“If her good health continues, she’ll return to Santa Clarita on March 3,” Carl Goldman wrote. “My return date is unknown. It is up to my body.”

The Goldmans’ traveling companions, Utah residents Mark and Jerri Jorgenson, are also temporarily split up by COVID-19. Jerri was diagnosed with the virus but is recovering well in a Fukushima hospital, while Mark remains virus-free but in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base.

The Diamond Princess remains docked in Yokohama, Japan. The four were among the 14 Americans flown back to the U.S. on February 17 under orders from the State Department and Health and Human Services officials.

“It took Japanese officials more than 72 hours to impose a lockdown after they were first notified about the case connected to the ship,” the New York Times reported over the weekend.

“The delay by the Japanese government, along with slapdash and ineffective containment measures during the two-week isolation period, would help turn the Diamond Princess into a floating epidemiological disaster,” the report said.

As of Friday morning, there were at least 634 confirmed cases of coronavirus that stemmed from the Diamond Princess, the most of any site outside of mainland China, USA reported Sunday, after a third elderly Japanese passenger died from the virus.

As of Sunday morning, the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering confirmed that coronavirus has infected almost 79,000 people around the world and killed almost 2,500.

For the latest COVID-19-coronavirus updates and information, see the World Health Organization‘s dedicated page, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s website, and Princess Cruises’ update page.