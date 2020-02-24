[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine
| Monday, Feb 24, 2020
Gatorade-guzzling Carl Goldman shows his Nebraska hosts some love by wearing a Huskers T-shirt on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. | Photo: Courtesy KHTS.
Gatorade-guzzling Carl Goldman shows his Nebraska hosts some love by wearing a Huskers T-shirt on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. | Photo: Courtesy KHTS.

 

KHTS Santa Clarita radio station co-owner Carl Goldman celebrated his 67th birthday Saturday as he remains in quarantine and continues to be treated for coronavirus-COVID-19 at an infectious diseases hospital in Omaha.

Goldman’s low-grade fever broke on Friday and he remained fever-free and in good spirits on Saturday in the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medicine Hospital.

“I woke up to a very fun video greeting our KHTS staff made to celebrate,” he said in Part 11 of his online chronicle. “I was touched. It put a big smile on my face.”

Goldman noted he’d been away from Santa Clarita for 36 days.

“Apparently, it took over a month for my staff to miss me,” he quipped. “When I return to Santa Clarita, I am taking the over/under on how many days it will take our staff to wish I was back in quarantine.”

Jeri Seratti-Goldman, his wife, KHTS co-owner, and traveling companion to Japan on Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess, is still virus-free but remains in quarantine three blocks away in a separate facility at the medical center.

“If her good health continues, she’ll return to Santa Clarita on March 3,” Carl Goldman wrote. “My return date is unknown. It is up to my body.”

The Goldmans’ traveling companions, Utah residents Mark and Jerri Jorgenson, are also temporarily split up by COVID-19. Jerri was diagnosed with the virus but is recovering well in a Fukushima hospital, while Mark remains virus-free but in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base.

The Diamond Princess remains docked in Yokohama, Japan. The four were among the 14 Americans flown back to the U.S. on February 17 under orders from the State Department and Health and Human Services officials.

“It took Japanese officials more than 72 hours to impose a lockdown after they were first notified about the case connected to the ship,” the New York Times reported over the weekend.

“The delay by the Japanese government, along with slapdash and ineffective containment measures during the two-week isolation period, would help turn the Diamond Princess into a floating epidemiological disaster,” the report said.

As of Friday morning, there were at least 634 confirmed cases of coronavirus that stemmed from the Diamond Princess, the most of any site outside of mainland China, USA reported Sunday, after a third elderly Japanese passenger died from the virus.

As of Sunday morning, the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering confirmed that coronavirus has infected almost 79,000 people around the world and killed almost 2,500.

For the latest COVID-19-coronavirus updates and information, see the World Health Organization‘s dedicated page, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s website, and Princess Cruises’ update page.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
HOPE Theatre Arts will stage four performances of "The Amish Project," written by Jessica Dickey, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, April 8, 10 and 11.
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
March is National Nutrition Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital encourages all Santa Clarita Valley residents to make healthy food choices.
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
U.S. Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) has unveiled the High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act, legislation that would provide $32 billion to fund projects in federally designated high-speed rail corridors.
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1956 - Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray born in Los Angeles; later SCV resident & car dealer [story]
Eddie Murray
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
A proposed subdivision that would ultimately expand The Master’s University, with parking lots and additional housing units, received a two-year time extension by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
TMU Beach Volleyball: Another Strong Showing in Irvine
It was the beach volleyball version of the give-and-go. TMU's Katie Emmerling knelt in the sand to dig an attack....
TMU Beach Volleyball: Another Strong Showing in Irvine
Canyons Improves to 8-1 After Home Win vs. Bakersfield
The Lady Cougars tennis program continues to win, this time in a home win defeating visiting Bakersfield College 7-2 on Thursday at the Cougar Courts.
Canyons Improves to 8-1 After Home Win vs. Bakersfield
March 7: 4th Annual Cancer Awareness Expo at The Centre
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host its fourth annual CARE SCV, a Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo, at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 7: 4th Annual Cancer Awareness Expo at The Centre
Wilk Honors Mellady Direct as Small Business of the Month
Santa Clarita-based Mellady Direct Marketing is the Small Business of the Month for February 2020 in California's 21st Senate District, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced Friday.
Wilk Honors Mellady Direct as Small Business of the Month
Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Feb. 24 Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold its next public meeting at City Hall on Monday, February 24, starting at 3 p.m.
Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Feb. 24 Meeting
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
A man who was contracted to work on former Rep. Katie Hill’s 2018 campaign for the 25th District Congressional Primary Election has been arrested by FBI agents on suspicion of cyberattacks on campaign websites.
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
After normal temperature readings for two days, KHTS co-owner Carl Goldman's fever returned Thursday night as he remains in quarantine in an infectious disease treatment center in Nebraska fighting the COVID-19 virus.
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
Santa Clarita Valley residents may or may not have felt a magnitude 3.5 earthquake that rolled through Castaic early Friday morning.
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
City Council May Extend Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
A temporary ban on new restaurant drive-thrus citywide could extend through January 2021 should the Santa Clarita City Council approve an urgency ordinance Tuesday.
City Council May Extend Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
California Asks Federal Judge to Block New Abortion Funding Rule
On March 4, California health clinics funded by federal grant dollars under the Title X family planning program must physically and financially sever abortion from the rest of their services under an abortion funding rule issued by the Health and Human Services Department.
California Asks Federal Judge to Block New Abortion Funding Rule
California Sues Trump Administration Over New Federal Water Rules
Taking aim at new Trump administration water rules that allow farmers to use more water from the state’s largest rivers, California claimed in a federal lawsuit Thursday that the rules fail to protect endangered fish species.
California Sues Trump Administration Over New Federal Water Rules
Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a man and woman on multiple charges in Canyon Country late Monday night, officials reported Friday afternoon.
Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
The Lady Cougars defeated host Antelope Valley College 8-1 on Tuesday to pick up its third Western State Conference (WSC) victory.
Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
Historic Lady Cents Basketball Season Comes to Heartbreaking End
Saugus girls basketball’s 45-43 loss to Fairmont Prep in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA quarterfinals was a game of seconds.
Historic Lady Cents Basketball Season Comes to Heartbreaking End
COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office has scheduled free financial aid application workshops throughout the Spring 2020 semester for students at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester
