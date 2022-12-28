Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park

Make a New Year’s resolution to enhance your health and happiness by kicking off 2023 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park.

This event, on Jan. 1, is part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes, an event celebrated in all 50 states. First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a hike at a state park. First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family. Parking fees are waived for this event for all registered First Day Hikers.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Saddleback Butte State Park, staff and volunteers will be available to share maps and information about hikes appropriate for all ages and ability levels. The visitor center and gift shop will be open as well. Free hot drinks will be offered from 9 a.m. until noon, courtesy of the Poppy Reserve Mojave Desert Interpretive Association. Junior Ranger activities will also be available.

Suggested hikes vary from an easy half-mile stroll on an ADA friendly trail to a strenuous five-mile hike up the butte. Check-in for all hikes is at the park Visitor Center, 17102 East Avenue J, Lancaster at the corner of 170th St E and East Avenue J, near Lake Los Angeles. Please note, no guided hikes are available this year.

Kids are welcome, but dogs are not allowed on trails in California State Parks with the exception of trained service animals/no comfort animals.

Bring water, snacks and clothing appropriate for the desert winter climate that usually features lots of sun, cool to cold temperatures and wind. There is water available at the visitor center, but not along the trails.

After your hike, the park’s picnic area is a great place to enjoy a picnic.

America’s State Parks are committed to improving health and fitness, especially among children, through outdoor recreation in state parks. Getting kids outside and unplugged from video games and other electronic media creates a unique connection with nature that promotes physical and mental well-being and encourages creativity and stewardship of our shared resources.

For more information about Saddleback Butte State Park visit parks.ca.gov. For information about this event, visit www.prmdia.org/saddleback.

