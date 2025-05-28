Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events

Summer in Santa Clarita is one of the best times of year to soak up the sunshine and experience the city’s vibrant summer events.

Whether a music lover, a foodie, or just looking for a summer adventure, all are sure to have a blast and make some memories. The city has put together a list of events no one will won’t want to miss:

1. 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival

📍Castaic Lake

🕒 Saturday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Don’t miss the 6th Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival. With roots dating back over 2,000 years to Southern China, dragon boat racing has become a global sport celebrated for its rhythm and teamwork. Enjoy live music, vendors and lakeside festivities, all while cheering on your favorite team.

2. SENSES Block Party

📍Main Street

🕒 Every third Thursday from March to September from 7 to 10 p.m.

Once a month, Main Street transforms into an immersive nightlife experience you won’t want to miss. Each event features a different theme, and this summer’s lineup is bringing the energy with Date Night, Fandomania and Caribbean Nights. Expect live music, photo ops, food trucks, an on-street bar and more in the heart of Old Town Newhall. It’s the perfect excuse to get out, dress up and dance the night away.

3. Celebrate Series

📍Canyon Country Community Center

🕒 Every second Friday of each month from May to September from 6 – 9 p.m.

Grab your passport. The Celebrate series spotlights the rich cultural diversity of Santa Clarita. Each month focuses on a different culture or region of the world with live performances, crafts, food and more.

4. Eat. Drink. Local. Festival

📍Central Park

🕒 Saturday, June 7 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Experience a vibrant showcase of local Santa Clarita flavor at the Eat. Drink. Local. Festival. Sip on craft beer and local wines, dance to live bands and DJ sets, and explore a lineup of food trucks and fresh finds from the marketplace. With activities like yoga sessions, a graffiti wall, bounce houses and face painting, this festival is the perfect way to spend a summer day in Santa Clarita.

5. Twilight Hikes

📍Vasquez Rocks

🕒Tuesday, June 10, Wednesday, July 9 and Friday, August 8 at 7 p.m.

Explore Vasquez Rocks under the glow of the full moon during their twilight hikes. Experience a 90-minute guided journey through the park’s stunning landscapes, uncovering fascinating stories of its natural wonders and rich history.

6. Night Time Float Tube Fishing

📍Castaic Lake

🕒Saturday, June 14 and Saturday, July 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Cast your line under the stars at Castaic Lake’s Night Time Float Tube Fishing events. Bring your float tube, kayak, or non-motorized inflatable and enjoy a warm summer evening out on the water. Plus, hook a 10-pound bass and win a $100 reward.

7. DC Heroes and Villains Fest

📍Six Flags Magic Mountain

🕒Fridays and Saturdays from June 20 to July 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Get ready for the ultimate battle between good and evil at Six Flags Magic Mountain’s DC Heroes and Villains Fest. Step into the DC Universe as all of your favorite heroes and villains roam the park. Enjoy live shows, including an epic street battle that determines once and for all whether heroes or villains will rule over Gotham City.

8. City Cinemas

📍Bridgeport Park, Central Park, The Centre and Canyon Country Community Center

🕒Friday, June 27, July 25, August 22 and September 26

Enjoy a warm summer night with snacks and cinema magic under the twinkling stars at City Cinemas. Settle in with your chairs and blankets and cozy up with a variety of food options from the featured food trucks.

9. Star Spangled Nights

📍Six Flags Magic Mountain

🕒 Friday, July 4 to Saturday, July 5

Celebrate Independence Day in epic fashion at Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Star-Spangled Nights. The park will light up with patriotic spirit during a breathtaking firework show synchronized to music. It’s the perfect way of capping off a summer day of coasters and fun.

10. Concerts in the Park

📍Central Park

🕒Saturday evenings from July 12 – August 30 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Concerts in the Park brings together music fans across genres for a series of Saturday night performances. Each week features top-tier tribute acts for artists such as Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac and Madonna. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and grab food from one of the on-site food trucks, which offer a rotating selection of local favorites.

11. Out on the Mountain

📍Six Flags Magic Mountain

🕒Friday, August 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a pride-filled night of nonstop fun exclusively for the LGBTQ community. Experience high-energy dance parties, dazzling live performances and access to your favorite thrill rides under the stars.

Santa Clarita is the go-to destination for summer fun. Mark the calendars, invite the crew and get ready for a season full of music, thrills and unforgettable nights.

