Today in
S.C.V. History
May 28
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events
| Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Water drop


Summer in Santa Clarita is one of the best times of year to soak up the sunshine and experience the city’s vibrant summer events.

Whether a music lover, a foodie, or just looking for a summer adventure, all are sure to have a blast and make some memories. The city has put together a list of events no one will won’t want to miss:

1. 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival

📍Castaic Lake
🕒 Saturday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Don’t miss the 6th Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival. With roots dating back over 2,000 years to Southern China, dragon boat racing has become a global sport celebrated for its rhythm and teamwork. Enjoy live music, vendors and lakeside festivities, all while cheering on your favorite team.

2. SENSES Block Party

📍Main Street
🕒 Every third Thursday from March to September from 7 to 10 p.m.

Once a month, Main Street transforms into an immersive nightlife experience you won’t want to miss. Each event features a different theme, and this summer’s lineup is bringing the energy with Date Night, Fandomania and Caribbean Nights. Expect live music, photo ops, food trucks, an on-street bar and more in the heart of Old Town Newhall. It’s the perfect excuse to get out, dress up and dance the night away.

3.  Celebrate Series

📍Canyon Country Community Center
🕒 Every second Friday of each month from May to September from 6 – 9 p.m.

Grab your passport. The Celebrate series spotlights the rich cultural diversity of Santa Clarita. Each month focuses on a different culture or region of the world with live performances, crafts, food and more.

4. Eat. Drink. Local. Festival

📍Central Park
🕒 Saturday, June 7 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Experience a vibrant showcase of local Santa Clarita flavor at the Eat. Drink. Local. Festival. Sip on craft beer and local wines, dance to live bands and DJ sets, and explore a lineup of food trucks and fresh finds from the marketplace. With activities like yoga sessions, a graffiti wall, bounce houses and face painting, this festival is the perfect way to spend a summer day in Santa Clarita.

5. Twilight Hikes

📍Vasquez Rocks
🕒Tuesday, June 10, Wednesday, July 9 and Friday, August 8 at 7 p.m.

Explore Vasquez Rocks under the glow of the full moon during their twilight hikes. Experience a 90-minute guided journey through the park’s stunning landscapes, uncovering fascinating stories of its natural wonders and rich history.

6. Night Time Float Tube Fishing

📍Castaic Lake
🕒Saturday, June 14 and Saturday, July 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Cast your line under the stars at Castaic Lake’s Night Time Float Tube Fishing events. Bring your float tube, kayak, or non-motorized inflatable and enjoy a warm summer evening out on the water. Plus, hook a 10-pound bass and win a $100 reward.

7. DC Heroes and Villains Fest

📍Six Flags Magic Mountain
🕒Fridays and Saturdays from June 20 to July 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Get ready for the ultimate battle between good and evil at Six Flags Magic Mountain’s DC Heroes and Villains Fest. Step into the DC Universe as all of your favorite heroes and villains roam the park. Enjoy live shows, including an epic street battle that determines once and for all whether heroes or villains will rule over Gotham City.

8. City Cinemas

📍Bridgeport Park, Central Park, The Centre and Canyon Country Community Center
🕒Friday, June 27, July 25, August 22 and September 26

Enjoy a warm summer night with snacks and cinema magic under the twinkling stars at City Cinemas. Settle in with your chairs and blankets and cozy up with a variety of food options from the featured food trucks.

9. Star Spangled Nights

📍Six Flags Magic Mountain
🕒 Friday, July 4 to Saturday, July 5

Celebrate Independence Day in epic fashion at Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Star-Spangled Nights. The park will light up with patriotic spirit during a breathtaking firework show synchronized to music. It’s the perfect way of capping off a summer day of coasters and fun.

10. Concerts in the Park

📍Central Park
🕒Saturday evenings from July 12 – August 30 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Concerts in the Park brings together music fans across genres for a series of Saturday night performances. Each week features top-tier tribute acts for artists such as Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac and Madonna. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and grab food from one of the on-site food trucks, which offer a rotating selection of local favorites.

11. Out on the Mountain

📍Six Flags Magic Mountain
🕒Friday, August 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a pride-filled night of nonstop fun exclusively for the LGBTQ community. Experience high-energy dance parties, dazzling live performances and access to your favorite thrill rides under the stars.

Santa Clarita is the go-to destination for summer fun. Mark the calendars, invite the crew and get ready for a season full of music, thrills and unforgettable nights.
CalArts Celebrates 2025 Graduation with the Theme, ‘Light’
The California Institute of the Arts community, friends and family saw Graduation Courtyard live up to its name as it hosted the class of 2025’s transition from students to alumni. Organized around the theme “light,” the day signaled a time for joy, reflection and the promise of new beginnings.
CalArts Celebrates 2025 Graduation with the Theme, ‘Light’
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches for May 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches for May 28
Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events
Summer in Santa Clarita is one of the best times of year to soak up the sunshine and experience the city’s vibrant summer events.
Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events
Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee
VIA’s Advocacy Committee explores the top issues affecting businesses and residents of Santa Clarita and works toward real solutions in partnership with elected officials, legislative representatives, and local business leaders.
Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee
BOE Adopts $167.2 Billion in State-Assessed Property Values for Fiscal Year 2025-26
The California State Board of Equalization unanimously adopted the $167.2 billion in state-assessed property values of 322 companies within California, including telephone, gas, and electric companies, independent power producers, regulated railroads, and intercounty pipelines.
BOE Adopts $167.2 Billion in State-Assessed Property Values for Fiscal Year 2025-26
CSUN: Matt Pinfield Returns to The SoCal Sounds’ DJ Booth
After a brief absence, legendary veteran DJ and television host Matt Pinfield is returning to airwaves of 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound, later this week when he joins Marc “Mookie” Kaczor on “The Drive,” on Friday, May 30, at 5 p.m.
CSUN: Matt Pinfield Returns to The SoCal Sounds’ DJ Booth
Lief Labs’ CEO Adel Villalobos Featured in Fireside Chat at VIA Workforce Development Conference
Lief’s CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, was a featured speaker in a fireside chat at the Valley Industry Association Workforce Development Conference on May 15 held at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia, CA.
Lief Labs’ CEO Adel Villalobos Featured in Fireside Chat at VIA Workforce Development Conference
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
COC Physical Therapy Assistant Program Enrolling First Cohort
The College of the Canyons Physical Therapist Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
COC Physical Therapy Assistant Program Enrolling First Cohort
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show
Hart High Quarterback Club will host its second annual car show, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Hart High School back parking lot.
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show
June 20: NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Game Night Mixer
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Santa Clarita will host a Juneteenth Game Night Mixer, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 20 at The Centre.
June 20: NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Game Night Mixer
June 14: Community Hike at McHaddad Trailhead
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m. at McHaddad Trailhead, located on the Old Road.
June 14: Community Hike at McHaddad Trailhead
June 20-22: Mission Opera Presents ‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera will present "The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals," a horror-comedy theatrical spectacle at The MAIN beginning, 8 p.m., Friday, June 20.
June 20-22: Mission Opera Presents ‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’
Thurmond, Newsom Announce Resources to Strengthen Literacy-Biliteracy Instruction Statewide
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and California Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the release of the California Literacy-Biliteracy Professional Learning Pack, a comprehensive suite of resources designed to enhance literacy instruction and support educators across the state in improving student outcomes, especially for young readers.
Thurmond, Newsom Announce Resources to Strengthen Literacy-Biliteracy Instruction Statewide
June 17: Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Ribbon Cutting
The SCV's historic Pioneer Oil Refinery Park will have it's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.
June 17: Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Ribbon Cutting
Find Alternative Fueling Stations in Santa Clarita
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information. Visit Where to Fuel and Charge.
Find Alternative Fueling Stations in Santa Clarita
DeVries Wins NAIA 5k National Championship
The Master's University's Jude DeVries fought off a challenge at the end to win the men's 5k at the 2025 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships Friday, May 23, in Marion, Ind.
DeVries Wins NAIA 5k National Championship
Mustangs Earn Top 10 finish at Golf Championships
The Master's University men's golf team stumbled on the final day of competition at the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships in Silvis, Ill. on May 23.
Mustangs Earn Top 10 finish at Golf Championships
Canyons Athletics Names Six Academic Excellence Award Winners
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner on May 22.
Canyons Athletics Names Six Academic Excellence Award Winners
June 3: Planning Commission Regular Meeting Canceled
The City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting scheduled for June 3 has been canceled.
June 3: Planning Commission Regular Meeting Canceled
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
May 28: COC Board Hosts Joint Meeting with COC Foundation
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, May 28, beginning 4 p.m. with a business meeting (open session) followed by a joint meeting (open session) with the COC Foundation at 5 p.m.
May 28: COC Board Hosts Joint Meeting with COC Foundation
Jeff Stabile Honored as ‘2025 Stigma Buster of the Year’
Jeff Stabile was presented with the 2025 Stigma Buster Award by U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, at the annual Stop the Stigma event held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Saturday, May 10.
Jeff Stabile Honored as ‘2025 Stigma Buster of the Year’
CTG Opens Comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ in Old Town Newhall
The Canyon Theatre Guild has opened the Paul Slade Smith comedy, "The Angel Next Door" at its theater in Old Town Newhall.
CTG Opens Comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ in Old Town Newhall
SCVNews.com