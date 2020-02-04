Kick Off to SCV Water Treatment Facility Construction Expected to Begin Feb. 10

SCV Water will kick off construction on its water treatment facility adjacent to the William S. Hart Baseball/Softball league this month. When complete, the $6 million project will restore use of a substantial portion of the ground water that has been impacted due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals. It will treat up to 6,250 gallons of water per minute – or enough on average to serve 5,000 families for a year.

“Our customers come first. This new treatment facility is an investment in our long-term water supply and will provide safe, high-quality water to thousands of Santa Clarita Valley residents for years to come,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone.

The project will use synthetic ion-exchange adsorption, a proven PFAS treatment option, and include six vessels as well as pumps, motors and ancillary equipment. Additionally, SCV Water will add a chloramine disinfection facility in an enclosed building within the fenced area. Currently, the wells are treated with chlorine only. Chloramination (chlorine and ammonia) is a more desirable disinfection process used by SCV Water and other water agencies across the nation. The chloramine remains in the distribution system longer, produces less disinfection by-products and has fewer taste and odor concerns than free chlorine.

The project is expected to be complete in summer of 2020. Most construction is anticipated to occur between Monday and Friday during normal business hours. When possible, SCV Water will provide notification should any weekend or night work be required.

The majority of project construction will be contained within the already fenced well property next to the ballfield parking lot. However, visitors to the ballfields may experience times when some parking is impacted due to construction equipment and supply staging. Visitors to the ballfields are encouraged to allow extra time for parking during this time.

Pacific Hydrotech Corporation has been selected to construct this facility, and is expected to begin on Feb. 10.

PFAS substances are a group of manmade chemicals that are prevalent in the environment and were commonly used in industrial and consumer products to repel grease, moisture, oil, water and stains. Water agencies do not put these chemicals into the water, but over time very small amounts enter the water supplies through manufacturing, wastewater discharge and product use. Exposure to these chemicals may cause adverse health effects.

For more information and resources on PFAS, visit yourSCVwater.com/pfas.



Photos courtesy of SCV Water.

