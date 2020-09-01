Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman

The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to examine Los Angeles County’s use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and to evaluate opportunities to expand these promising programs into the future.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 16 new deaths and 1,022 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,414 cases and the 55th death confirmed among Santa Clarita Valley residents to date.
California newspapers struggling through the pandemic and ensuing recession will have extra time to comply with a new labor law forcing the industry to transform its workforce under a bill approved by lawmakers Monday.
In the final hours of an extraordinary session bottlenecked by the coronavirus pandemic, the California Legislature crammed to pass police reforms, prevent evictions and curb the newspaper industry’s demise into Monday’s agenda.
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said Monday he is considering asking city staff to look into the formation of a public health department in Santa Clarita, citing a city need to “create greater autonomy for the future.”
Santa Clarita-based Illumination Dynamics, a lighting and electric rental production company for television, motion picture, sports broadcast, and studio installations, will be among those taking part in a major call to action along with We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART and Extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) imploring the U.S. Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) to quickly offer economic relief to the Live Events Industry, which has been shuttered since March 2020, putting millions of people out of work.
California counties will now use a new, color-coded tiered blueprint for the reopening of their economies that is simpler and more gradual than the COVID-19 watch list framework, state officials revealed Friday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,509 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,336 cases and 54 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
