Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a child on Interstate 5 in Gorman Friday.

CHP officers first responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5, north of Highway 138, according to spokesman Josh Greengard.

“A 911 caller called in a child sticking his head and hands out the window, waving in a distressed manner,” Greengard said via email.

CHP officers conducted a traffic stop on the Dodge Ram truck, where the boy then quickly exited the vehicle, running toward the officer and his patrol vehicle, Greengard added.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle, according to Greengard.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, held in lieu of $260,000 bail.