King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued

The King Fire is burning east of the I-5 at Smokey Bear Road and is moving south towards Castaic. Cal Fire reports the King Fire has consumed 490 acres and is 5% contained.

Residents in nearby areas are warned to be prepared to evacuate.

The following area is currently under a “Shelter in Place” order, which means to go indoors, shut and lock doors and windows. Prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction: GOR-E004

The following areas are currently under an evacuation warning and residents should prepare to evacuate if necessary:

CAS-PARADISERANCH

GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY

GOR-E001

LAC-E005

Residents should:

Check their evacuation status at https://protect.genasys.com/.

Sign up for emergency notifications at https://lacounty.gov/emergency/

Monitor road closures at https://pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

Continue to monitor local news reports

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information is available.

