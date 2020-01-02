Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings have assigned defenseman Markus Phillips to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

Selected in the fourth-round (118th overall) by the Kings in the 2017 NHL draft, Phillips has split his first professional season between Ontario (AHL) and Fort Wayne (ECHL). In 20 games with Fort Wayne, the Toronto, Ontario native has recorded six points (0-6=6). He has gone scoreless in five games with Ontario.

He returns to Guelph after helping lead them to the OHL Championship last season. He and the Storm fell in the semi-finals of the Memorial Cup to the eventual champion Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL). The blueliner has appeared in 259 regular-season games in the OHL between Guelph and the Owen Sound Attack, posting 120 points (31-89=120) and a plus-56 rating.

The Kings continue a four-game homestand on Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX Sports West, the FOX Sports App and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.

For all Kings ticket information call 1-888-KINGS-LA and visit LAKings.com.