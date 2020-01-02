Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings have assigned defenseman Markus Phillips to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
Selected in the fourth-round (118th overall) by the Kings in the 2017 NHL draft, Phillips has split his first professional season between Ontario (AHL) and Fort Wayne (ECHL). In 20 games with Fort Wayne, the Toronto, Ontario native has recorded six points (0-6=6). He has gone scoreless in five games with Ontario.
He returns to Guelph after helping lead them to the OHL Championship last season. He and the Storm fell in the semi-finals of the Memorial Cup to the eventual champion Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL). The blueliner has appeared in 259 regular-season games in the OHL between Guelph and the Owen Sound Attack, posting 120 points (31-89=120) and a plus-56 rating.
The Kings continue a four-game homestand on Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX Sports West, the FOX Sports App and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.
For all Kings ticket information call 1-888-KINGS-LA and visit LAKings.com.
The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals boy’s basketball team had the Midas touch winning the gold division of The Classic at Damien with a 75-52 victory over George Washington Prep at Damien High School in La Verne Monday night.
The UCLA women's basketball team matched the best start to a season in program history on Sunday, notching its 12th-straight victory in the Bruins' 83-59 victory over USC in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
The Santa Clarita Valley and other Southern California communities can expect an economic jolt of 1.3 million jobs and an increase to the gross regional product of almost $684 billion through 2050 as the result of Metrolink’s $10 billion rail expansion program, according to a new Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, or LAEDC, study.
The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals boy’s basketball team had the Midas touch winning the gold division of The Classic at Damien with a 75-52 victory over George Washington Prep at Damien High School in La Verne Monday night.
The UCLA women's basketball team matched the best start to a season in program history on Sunday, notching its 12th-straight victory in the Bruins' 83-59 victory over USC in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
Located in Canyon Country, Rancho Deluxe is one of a few Los Angeles County movie ranches set within the 30-mile studio zone of Hollywood, a special zoning designation for local movie ranch properties called the Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.
A new California law banning private prisons in the state interferes with federal supremacy by blocking the U.S. government from detaining undocumented immigrants in privately run facilities within the state’s borders, a private prison firm claims in a lawsuit filed Monday.
Saugus football coach Jason Bornn appreciated everything the Los Angeles Rams gave him. A suite on the field for himself and his wife for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was nice and so was the money and swag from Gatorade for the Centurions’ program.
With 2019 coming to an end, there are still a countless number of ongoing legal cases that have impacted the Santa Clarita Valley over the past several years, which are making their respective ways through the courts.
Uber, Postmates and two independent contractors asked a federal court in California Monday to block a new state law that requires certain gig economy companies to classify workers as employees, making them eligible for minimum wage, overtime and other protections.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.