Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
| Thursday, Jan 2, 2020

Markus PhillipsLOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings have assigned defenseman Markus Phillips to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

Selected in the fourth-round (118th overall) by the Kings in the 2017 NHL draft, Phillips has split his first professional season between Ontario (AHL) and Fort Wayne (ECHL). In 20 games with Fort Wayne, the Toronto, Ontario native has recorded six points (0-6=6). He has gone scoreless in five games with Ontario.

He returns to Guelph after helping lead them to the OHL Championship last season. He and the Storm fell in the semi-finals of the Memorial Cup to the eventual champion Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL). The blueliner has appeared in 259 regular-season games in the OHL between Guelph and the Owen Sound Attack, posting 120 points (31-89=120) and a plus-56 rating.

The Kings continue a four-game homestand on Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX Sports West, the FOX Sports App and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.

For all Kings ticket information call 1-888-KINGS-LA and visit LAKings.com.
Saugus XC Runs 2nd Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile

Saugus XC Runs 2nd Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile
Thursday, Jan 2, 2020
Saugus High School ran the Second Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile Wednesday morning, a New Year’s Day tradition that is becoming near and dear to Centurion students and alumni alike.
FULL STORY...

SCV Hoops Roundup: Trinity Girls, Saugus Boys Both Pick Up Victories

SCV Hoops Roundup: Trinity Girls, Saugus Boys Both Pick Up Victories
Thursday, Jan 2, 2020
The Trinity Classical Academy girls hoops team defeated Boron High School 41-26 in the Arvin Tournament in Bakersfield on Saturday.
FULL STORY...

Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory

Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals boy’s basketball team had the Midas touch winning the gold division of The Classic at Damien with a 75-52 victory over George Washington Prep at Damien High School in La Verne Monday night.
FULL STORY...

Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record

Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
The UCLA women's basketball team matched the best start to a season in program history on Sunday, notching its 12th-straight victory in the Bruins' 83-59 victory over USC in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
FULL STORY...
