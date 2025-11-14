Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita Hosts Ceremony for ‘Our Community Salutes’

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita hosted a luncheon ceremony for “Our Community Salutes,” honoring 50 post-high school military enlistees. the event honors all enlistees in all branches of the United States military.

The event was held on Friday, Nov. 7 at the Sand Canyon Country Club in Canyon Country.

More than 200 enlistees, family members and friends attended the event, said Mark E. Hartzell, president of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita.

Renard Thomas, Director of Veteran Services at the College of the Canyons and Retired Marine Major General Mike Fahey served as the event’s featured speakers.

Each enlistee received an Our Community Salutes Challenge Coin and a booklet containing the United States Constitution.

This fall ceremony was one of only four being held around the country for post-high school military enlistees.

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita will host the next Our Community Salutes ceremony on Saturday, May 16 at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center, which will honor high school military enlistees.

Mark E. Hartzell, president of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita (center), members of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita and volunteers at the Our Community Salutes event held Nov. 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.

For more information about sponsorships please visit:

https://community.ocsusa.org/santa-clarita/ or email mytekprint@aol.com.

For more information about the Santa Clarita ceremony please visit:

https://community.ocsusa.org/santa-clarita/

For more information about Our Community Salutes – USA, please visit:

www.ourcommunitysalutes.org/

