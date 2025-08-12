Korkor Joins TMU Men’s Soccer

The Master’s University men’s soccer team has signed Clinton Mawusi Kwame Korkor, a defender from Parkland College.

Kwame Korkor is coming to the Mustangs as a junior from the Champagin, Ill. school, where he was teammates with fellow Mustang Hidenori Akasaka.

“I think Master’s is a place where I can become a better player but also a better person,” Korkor said. “It will make faith and religion stronger.”

TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard is excited to add Korkor to the 2025 roster. He is an experienced defender who can also play center back and center middle.

“He’s strong and very composed and a good leader. He talks and communicates well and desires to continue to get better,” Rickard said. “He played at a really good program at Parkland College in Illinois and is somebody that’s gonna step right in and be a leader for us.”

