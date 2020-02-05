Kristina De Mora, Missing Canyon Country Woman, Found Safe

Kristina Anne De Mora, a Canyon Country woman reported missing and last seen Jan. 19, has been found safe, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.

De Mora, 22, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of North Hollywood Way in the city of Burbank, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

“She was located last week,” Sgt. Mike Rodriguez said. “She’s fine.”

Rodriguez was unable to comment on the exact location of where De Mora was found, but did confirm she was safe.

De Mora was described by deputies as a 5-foot-5-inch woman, with brown eyes, long brown hair and last seen wearing a black and white shirt, red jeans and black shoes.

De Mora, according to detectives, also suffers from bipolar disorder and “she is easily influenced,” the release said.