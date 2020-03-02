Kuhlman Takes Reins as Hart School District Superintendent

Mike Kuhlman takes leadership of the William S. Hart Union High School District this week after serving for 23 years as a district teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of educational services, and most recently, deputy superintendent.

During his years with the district, Kuhlman has worked to build strong, positive relationships with stakeholders throughout the community.

He takes over for Vicki Engbrecht, who has retired after serving the Hart School District for 44 years.

The Hart District Board unanimously named Kuhlman Superintendent-elect in August 2019.

As Assistant/Deputy Superintendent for the district, Kuhlman oversaw the Educational Services Department during a period of sustained increases in student achievement. Under his leadership, the Educational Services team launched multiple innovative programs that place the Hart District on the cutting edge of educational design and student support.

Hart District students continue to outperform their LA County peers on English and math assessments and are among the highest performing in the state of California.

Kuhlman is passionate about the social and emotional wellness of the students, staff and families of the Hart District.

Under his guidance, the district has hired a wellness coordinator, established site wellness liaisons on each campus, and opened wellness centers at multiple district schools.

Kuhlman previously served with distinction as principal of both Canyon High School (2012-2014) and Placerita Junior High School (2006-2012), following a brief stint as the interim principal during the opening of Rancho Pico Junior High School (2004).

He was an assistant principal at Canyon High School (2001-2006) and taught social studies at Saugus High School (1997-2001), including as a mentor teacher and Advanced Placement United States History teacher.

Kuhlman earned his bachelor of arts in history, magna cum laude, from UCLA in 1994, his teaching credential from UC Irvine in 1995, and his administrative credential from the University of La Verne in 2001.