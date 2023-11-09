Kyla Dothard, Mason Savery Named COC Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Kyla Dothard (women’s volleyball) and Mason Savery (men’s basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 30 to Nov. 4. Dothard and Savery are the 10th set of honorees for the fall 2023 semester.

Kyla Dothard / Women’s Volleyball

Dothard finished with a team-high 10 kills during the Lady Cougars’ 3-1 (25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 27-25) conference road loss at Citrus College last Friday.

The sophomore outside hitter from Lancaster High School also finished second on the team with nine digs. Dothard added a block assist and an ace across her four sets of action.

The match vs. Citrus represented the fifth time Dothard had recorded double-digit kill totals. The nine digs were also a season high.

Mason Savery / Men’s Basketball

Savery started the 2023-24 season with back-to-back standout performances during the 15th Annual ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tip-Off event held Nov. 3-4 at Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage.

The six-foot-six-inch sophomore from West Ranch High School was eventually named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

In the opener vs. Barstow College, Savery finished with 18 points, five rebounds and a block across 24 minutes of action in helping COC get past the Vikings 101-83.

The next day it was Savery with 10 points and seven boards to help the Cougars down Cuyamaca College 74-70 and clinch the tourney championship.

