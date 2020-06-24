L.A. City, County Dealing with High Demand for COVID-19 Testing

The registration website for COVID-19 testing at the Los Angeles city- and county-supported sites is showing all available appointments this week are full, but more appointments were due to open Wednesday afternoon.

The lack of availability is primarily due to L.A. City not opening slots for registration at city-operated sites beyond Wednesday, as they migrate to a new vendor and registration platform while also paring back the number testing sites and slots.

All L.A. County-supported testing sites, which had appointments opened through Friday, June 26, are also full. L.A. County is also experiencing high demand at the state-supported testing sites, which are full for the remainder of the week.

We encourage all individuals to call their primary care provider if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. If you do not have insurance and need help connecting with a healthcare provider, call 211.

Testing capacity within the established health system has improved greatly over the past weeks and months; wherever possible, individuals should receive testing in consultation with their personal provider to ensure ongoing continuity of care and optimal follow-up.

There are some “Additional Testing Sites” run independently from the county or state that still do have same-day or next-day availability. Individuals can visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ for a list of sites including Santa Clarita Valley locations that have availability and to register.

CVS Health opened additional COVID-19 test sites in late May at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations, including the Canyon Country location at 26861 Sierra Highway.

As of noon Wednesday, the following locations were taking registrations for next-day appointments:

* Crenshaw Christian Center: 7901 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, 90044

* Dodger Stadium: 1101 Scott Avenue, Los Angeles, 90012

* Lincoln Park: 3501 Valley Boulevard., Los Angeles, 90095

* West Valley – Warner Center: 6097 Canoga Avenue, Woodland Hills, 91367

On Monday, June 29, L.A. County will open additional testing sites at the DHS Hubert H. Humphrey clinic and at the Wesley Health Centers (also known as JWCH) with 12 new sites. These will be added to the L.A. County website shortly for registration at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.