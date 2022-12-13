L.A. County Activates, Extends Winter Shelter Program

Extreme cold weather has activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program for the homeless in areas of Los Angeles County.

The Augmented Winter Shelter Program is operated by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority in partnership with 211 LA County. Anyone who dials the Winter Shelter hotline at 1-800-548-6047 will be connected to a specialist who will identify and reserve a bed at the closest winter shelter site.

If none are available, motel vouchers are offered. Transportation accommodations can also be made, along with disability accommodations. For more information on the Augmented Winter Shelter Program, click here.

L.A. County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement today emphasizing the extended availability of winter shelters for people experiencing homelessness in unincorporated areas of L.A. County. A period of intense cold has arrived in L.A. County and is expected to last for the next few days. Lows in the 20s and 30s are expected for portions of the Antelope Valley. Lows will reach into the 30s in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Los Angeles County’s weather-activated shelters are a lifesaving resource for people experiencing homelessness living on our streets. The communities I represent in the northern part of our county will experience freezing conditions at night, so I want to make sure the public knows the Augmented Winter Shelter Program is activated and will be extended until midweek,” Barger said. “Our county’s homeless outreach teams are helping spread the word, but there’s a role for the public to lend a helping hand, too. If you see a person experiencing homelessness who needs a safe place to stay, share the Augmented Winter Shelter phone number or call to make a referral. By doing so, you can save a life.”

The Augmented Winter Shelter Program will go into effect only under the severest conditions, when:

The National Weather Service forecasts three days of low daytime temperatures accompanied by night wind chill of 32 degrees or less.

–A forecast of 1 inch of rain in 24 hours.

–A forecast of three consecutive days of 1 to 4 inches of rain or more accompanied by temperatures at or below 50 degrees.

–The National Weather Service issues a flood watch or warning.

–Other undefined conditions deemed by officials to pose a critical need.

