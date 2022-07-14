L.A. County Allocates $9M for Further Park Projects

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 14, 2022

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced Thursday the allocation of over $9 million in Measure A grant funding for technical assistance services to 30 cities and the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County that are in high and very high park-need areas. The funding allocation will be used to support and further park project development.

RPOSD established the Technical Assistance Program (TAP) as part of the voter-approved funding from Measure A, the L.A. County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure, to assist agencies and organizations develop eligible park projects and competitive applications for its grant programs, and to help communities create multi-benefit park projects and programs throughout Los Angeles County.

Norma Edith García-González, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced Thursday the funding allocation to the 30 cities and the unincorporated Los Angeles area at a special presentation at Grand Park. She was joined by city mayors, city managers, park directors, park equity advocates, Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Commissioners, RPOSD Advisory Board Members and park agency partners at the revealing of the allocation of funds to initiate and support new park development in cities and the unincorporated areas.

Thursday’s event also served as an introduction for TAP recipients to connect with the types of services available to support them, including: Community Outreach & Engagement; Grant Writing; Environmental Studies; Acquisition Services; Project Feasibility and Cost Estimation; Planning, Scoping, Design, Engineering & Construction Documents and Project and Construction Management.

“Today’s announcement allocates more than $9 million of Measure A funds to serve as critical funding to ignite the creation of NEW parks in communities with the highest park need according to the County of Los Angeles Park Needs Assessment. Funding will be intentionally allocated to communities that have considerably less park acreage than the Los Angeles County average and will serve to advance park equity and access for all living in Los Angeles County,” said director García-González. “The Technical Assistance Program will provide funding for pre-park development costs that range from community engagement, planning to real estate, environmental services and much more to remove financial barriers, especially where parks are needed the most. This is a bold park equity investment in communities and in building a greener Los Angeles County for all.”

“Parks have proven mental and physical health benefits and should be accessible to everyone in Los Angeles County,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “When Measure A passed, voters clearly voiced their desire to build more parks in their communities and today marks a strong step forward toward that goal.”

“Park equity is our core objective, and the Technical Assistance Program helps even the playing field for park projects in our high and very high need communities,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair, Holly Mitchell, 2nd District. “My district is one of the highest areas of park need, but this innovative program stands to transform how we develop and fund park projects.”

“Access to technical assistance funding is essential to support a successful and transformative Los Angeles County. These funds will help empower marginalized communities and local organizations to deliver equity-based park projects – ensuring all Angelenos have access to green open spaces within walking distance of their neighborhood,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District Supervisor.

“Parks help to bring our communities together, vastly improve physical and mental health, are a great place to improve child development, and can even prevent our kids from falling into the justice system. These allocations made possible by Measure A, which was approved by LA county voters in 2016, will help our cities and communities build more parks and lead to healthier communities.” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Third District.

“For so many of us, the pandemic showed how essential parks are to our communities, but there are neighborhoods across my district where families do not have access to a public park,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, Fourth District. “With these allocations, cities across my district and across the county are going to be able to obtain the resources needed to invest in building new neighborhood parks and improving existing ones.”

In November 2016, Los Angeles County voters approved Measure A, the Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches measure, with nearly 75% of voters approving the annual parcel tax, affirming the importance of parks to Los Angeles County residents. Since the passage of Measure A, RPOSD has allocated approximately $400 million in Measure A funds to cities and park development agencies to help fund new park space, create better access to existing parks, and improve park amenities.

Last month, RPOSD launched two Measure A competitive grant programs, Recreational Access and Youth & Veteran Job Training and Placement, releasing up to $23 million total in funding opportunities for cities, non-profit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities. In February, RPOSD also awarded $26 million in competitive grants to fund park projects across Los Angeles County.

TAP links high/very high park need entities with professional consultants, with expertise in various park development disciplines, including community outreach and engagement, environment studies, project feasibility, planning and design, and grant writing and application, at no cost to the eligible city.

For more information on the competitive grant programs and Measure A funding, visit the RPOSD website at https://rposd.lacounty.gov.

# # # #

About Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District

Since its inception in 1992, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) has awarded more than $1.5 billion in grants to cities, County departments, state and local agencies and community-based organizations for projects to improve and rehabilitate our parks, recreational facilities, trails, and open space lands. Our grants have and will continue to make life better in Los Angeles County by building stronger and safer neighborhoods, enriching recreational experiences, advocating equitable access to parks and open spaces, and preserving our natural spaces for this and future generations. By empowering initiatives that create, maintain, and improve our open spaces, RPOSD can help ensure that everyone in the Los Angeles County region benefits from all that parks have to offer. This is all possible thanks to the support from the people of Los Angeles County.

About Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The Department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The Department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, which are jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...