1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England
Sarah Gifford
L.A. County Animal Care Celebrates Veterinary Technicians
| Friday, Oct 16, 2020
veterinary technicians
Julia Badon and Moose. | Courtesy photo.

 

This year, October 11-17 marks National Veterinary Technician Week where we celebrate the critical and lifesaving work performed by our veterinary technicians.

DACC values the work of our dedicated veterinary technicians and thanks them for all they do for the animals in our care and our pet-owning communities.

In recognition of this special week, DACC has spotlighted Julia Badon, a Registered Vet Technician (RVT) and her vital role in preserving the health and welfare of homeless animals.

Badon has always loved animals ever since she could remember. She grew up in a family where everyone was an animal lover. She had many pets and was always the kid who loved rescuing birds that had fallen out of trees and bringing home stray cats and kittens. In addition, her family had a variety of pets such as horses, geese, ducks and chickens.

Badon started working as a vet assistant in 1987 at a small single doctor practice in Inglewood, California. Initially, she thought it was a dead-end career until she began working at an emergency and specialty practice. That completely changed her life and then she realized this career was very fulfilling and she never wanted to leave the industry.

After working in the veterinary field for many years and passing the state board to become a Registered Vet Technician, Badon started working as an RVT at our Agoura Animal Care Center in January 2015.

Badon had a fun experience with a particular dog named Moose. Please see below for a picture of Julia and Moose. Moose was a 5-year-old Rottweiler, he came to us a stray back in February. He was absolutely exceptional and at almost 100lbs, he was a lap dog. He was a very fun and loving dog and was shortly adopted to a wonderful home.

Four years ago, Julia adopted a dachshund puppy and she is truly the love and light of her life. Daisy LOVES chasing squirrels, sunbathing, napping and eating.

veterinary technicians

Julia Badon and Daisy. | Courtesy photo.

“Working at DACC has been such a joy for me. I thought that working at a private practice in Malibu was ‘as good as it gets’ but coming to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Agoura Animal Care Center, I truly found my calling,” Badon said. “Every single day is exciting, and I absolutely love being a part of a team where we all work together getting animals healthy and finding them their forever homes. It is truly rewarding.”

DACC thanks Julia Badon and all of our incredible RVTs for the high-quality and compassionate care that they provide for thousands of animals that are brought into our care annually. Help us celebrate this important week by thanking a vet technician you know.
