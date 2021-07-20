header image

July 20
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants
| Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021
ESCAPE Theatre

The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards, which include $57,600 to five Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations, through L.A. County’s Organizational Grant Program. The awards will provide two-year grants for 231 nonprofit arts organizations.

Local area nonprofit arts organizations receiving the grants are as follows:

E.S.C.A.P.E Theatre: $19,600

SCV Youth Orchestra: $15,800

Santa Clarita Master Chorale: $10,200

Santa Clarita Artists Association: $6,700

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival: $5,300

OGP is Los Angeles County’s flagship arts grant program, providing funding support for a diverse and inclusive ecology of arts nonprofits. Grantees span the breadth of the arts sector and reflect a rich array of artistic and cultural forms. They vary in size, budget, and discipline—ranging from arts education to theater and dance to visual, media, and literary arts. They deliver diverse arts and cultural services with venues and programs across L.A. County communities—folk music in South El Monte (Hernandez Mariachi Heritage Society), for example; equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives (Long Beach Opera); an after-school mural program in West Hollywood (Arts Bridging the Gap); and arts education and concert operations in Sylmar (Wesley Music Ministries). Click [here] to view a full list of grantees.

“The Organizational Grant Program has strengthened the work of LA County’s arts organizations since the 1940s. Today, this program is critical to helping the local arts ecosystem thrive through the inclusion of arts organizations that exemplify culture, traditions, and artistic creativity that celebrate the diversity of this County,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair, Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District. “OGP ensures our residents, especially those in historically under-served areas, have access to arts and culture services, and all the individual benefits and community connections that those services bring.”

Awards range from $1,500 to $107,500, depending on the needs and size of the organization. The awards are flexible—they can be used to support any number of current critical needs from organizational staffing and infrastructure to programming. South L.A.’s L.A. Commons, for example, and East LA’s Las Fotos Projects, which inspires teenage girls through photography and self-expression, will use the grant award to pay performers and teaching artists, and defray production costs. Both are fiscally-sponsored organizations—applying to the grant under the umbrella of a 501(c)(3)—that are receiving funding for the first time. The Strindberg Laboratory will deepen its theater engagement with incarcerated populations and underserved communities. Turnaround Arts: California will use the award to support key staff positions as the first-time grantee continues in its mission to transform high-need school districts and communities through the arts.

“We know how much vibrancy, well-being, and resiliency that cultural resources bring to individuals and to communities. Especially in the wake of the pandemic, the Organizational Grant Program’s resonance and impact in the local arts sector cannot be underestimated, and its role in sharing these benefits equitably is critical,” said County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.

“The Organizational Grant Program is a vital and core function of the Department of Arts and Culture. These grants ensure public sector funding support for the arts, which employs artists and the cultural workforce, and increases access to the arts for the diverse communities of L.A. County,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture. “The number of organizations that apply and receives funds grows each year, so we know the program is strengthening the infrastructure of the arts ecology in this region, and in turn, improving the quality of life for County residents.”

OGP Background and Review Process
Since 1947, the Department of Arts and Culture (formerly the L.A. County Arts Commission) has provided funding for LA County arts and culture organizations that reflect the rich diversity of the region. In addition to direct funding, OGP grantees receive professional development and training opportunities, spanning from workshops addressing cultural and racial equity to grant writing and human resources. Of the 231 2021-22 OGP grantees—located in 48 of the County’s 88 municipalities—11% percent are receiving this funding for the first time. OGP grantee organizations encompass such disciplines as arts education, dance, literary, media arts, multidisciplinary, music, choral and opera, theater, traditional and folk art, and visual art.

Applications for the OGP program were reviewed and scored by 75 diverse expert panelists from the Los Angeles region’s robust community of cultural workers, artists, curators, nonprofit arts administrators, arts funders, and arts educators. Award recommendations were reviewed by the Arts Commission and approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Testimonials from OGP Grantees
“We are honored to be a recipient of the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Organizational Grant Program award. Grants such as these are vital to arts organizations in Los Angeles; they afford us the flexibility and power to work side by side with our community members so that we can provide valuable arts experiences in the ways that make the most sense for our county,” said Lucia Torres, Las Fotos Project executive director. “It is especially valuable in this time of recovery, when organizations such as ours are strengthening and rebuilding after such a tumultuous year.”

“This OGP grant, L.A. Commons’ first, will make a critical contribution to our sustainability in a time of great instability—especially important given our roots in South L.A., which continues to experience the worst effects of COVID-19,” said Karen Mack, L.A. Commons founder and executive director. “Operating at the intersection of art, community and social justice, we uplift the stories and voices of young people and their fellow community members. We are thrilled to join the L.A. County Department of Art and Culture as a partner in furthering a just, healthy and equitable Los Angeles driven by the creativity and resilience of local youth in the diverse neighborhoods of L.A.”

“This grant will make it possible to rebuild the sense of community that theater brings for the people who create our productions, and the audiences who attend these productions,” said Michael Bierman, Strindberg Laboratory executive director.

“The communities Turnaround Arts: California supports have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and the arts have played a critical role in providing a source of community and self-expression for our young students and their teachers during this challenging time,” said Malissa Shriver, Turnaround Arts: CA co-founder and board chair. “We are honored to have the support of the LA County Department of Arts and Culture as we work with our partner schools to prepare for a supportive return to school with the arts as a core strategy for healing and engagement.”

“We plan to use the award to support our educational programs,” said Peggy Sivert Zask, CEO/Founder of SoLA Contemporary. “We are very excited to build on our ongoing artist critique program to include younger emerging artists who will be introduced to curatorial and preparator practices in addition to statement writing and digital promotional techniques.”

About the Department of Arts and Culture
The mission of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is to advance arts, culture, and creativity throughout Los Angeles County. It provides leadership, services, and support in areas including grants and technical assistance for nonprofit organizations, countywide arts education initiatives, commissioning and care for civic art collections, research and evaluation, access to creative career pathways, professional development, free community programs, and cross-sector creative strategies that address civic issues. Visit lacountyarts.org.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,956 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases
Friday, Jul 16, 2021
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed six new death and 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,760 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders

LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders
Friday, Jul 16, 2021
The L.A. County Library announced cardholders now have access to the award-winning ABCmouse Early Learning Academy curriculum for free.
FULL STORY...

County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards

County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
Friday, Jul 16, 2021
All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.
FULL STORY...
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
A Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in Newhall Monday night.
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Chief Probation Officer Dr. Adolfo Gonzales announced this year's annual Probation Service Week is taking place July 18th to July 24th, 2021 to honor probation professionals who support the rehabilitative process of individuals under their supervision and care.
July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced
July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Rancho Camulos Museum is launching a new visitor experience, "Last Sundays at the Landmark," at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark starting Sunday, July 25.
July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,956 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
With the recent re-opening of Forest Route 3N17, the Community Hiking Club is searching for volunteers to help restore Dagger Flat Trail.
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of four new administrators.
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced this week he secured $1 million for College of the Canyons and $610,000 for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be included in the 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services Appropriations bill.
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
Santa Clarita City Council members continued their deliberations on the future of council elections Tuesday during a closed session special meeting.
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
The Santa Clarita City Council considered issues of the environment, housing and justice when it took positions on several pieces of state and federal legislation Tuesday night.
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
July 22: America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
America’s Job Center of California, in partnership with ResourceMFG, located at 25128 Avenue Tibbits in Valencia, will host a recruitment event for forklift drivers on Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
July 22: America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed six new death and 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,760 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases
CHP Welcomes 119 New Officers 75 Weeks After Initial Cadet Training
The long-awaited graduation of California Highway Patrol Cadet Training Class I-20 took place on Friday, July 16, at the CHP Academy.
CHP Welcomes 119 New Officers 75 Weeks After Initial Cadet Training
LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders
The L.A. County Library announced cardholders now have access to the award-winning ABCmouse Early Learning Academy curriculum for free.
LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
A beloved longtime community volunteer, Dora Zavala, of Stevenson Ranch, died Friday, July 9.
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve tentative maps for a new commercial center in Acton.
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign
Bridge to Home announced it has reached the halfway point for its capital campaign to fund a new, permanent homeless shelter in Santa Clarita.
Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign
