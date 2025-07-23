L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approves First Historic District and Landmark Designation in Altadena

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the County’s first-ever historic district and landmark designation in Altadena.

By adopting an ordinance to designate the northern portion of the Historic Highlands neighborhood as a County Historic District, the Board has taken a landmark step toward preserving Altadena’s unique architectural and cultural heritage.

The Board’s action amends Title 22 (Planning and Zoning) of the Los Angeles County Code to include the Historic Highlands Historic District, which contains 77 parcels of predominantly early‑20th‑century single-family residences. This designation follows the recommendations of both the Historical Landmarks and Records Commission and the Regional Planning Commission after years of community engagement.

“Altadena recently suffered a great loss, and it is especially meaningful to take this action now to ensure that the community’s historic treasures are preserved,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Today’s vote affirms our commitment to honor Altadena’s past while safeguarding it for future generations.”

The Historic Highlands neighborhood, known for its rich collection of Craftsman, Spanish Colonial Revival, Tudor, and other period architectural styles, exemplifies the subdivision of orange groves into a vibrant suburban community during the 1920s economic boom. While the area was not impacted by the Eaton Fire, residents have long advocated for the protection of the historic integrity of their homes and streetscapes.

With more than 50 percent of property owners supporting the designation, the new Historic District will help maintain the neighborhood’s character by establishing guidelines for preservation while still allowing thoughtful updates and continued community growth.

“This is a proud moment for Altadena,” Supervisor Barger added. “By formally recognizing the Historic Highlands as the County’s first historic district, we are setting a precedent for celebrating the history embedded in our unincorporated communities.”

The designation is effective as of the Board’s adoption of today’s ordinance. County officials will notify affected property owners, and the district will be entered into the County Register as the Historic Highlands Historic District.

Like this: Like Loading...