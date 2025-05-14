L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger in support of Assembly Bill 476 (Gonzalez), legislation aimed at curbing the rising threat of copper and nonferrous metal theft across California.

Barger’s motion highlights the growing public safety and infrastructure risks posed by thefts that have disabled streetlights, disrupted telecommunications and impacted critical services like water systems and public transportation, especially in rural areas of the county.

“Copper theft is far from a petty crime, it’s a direct threat to the safety and well-being of our communities,” said Barger. “Supporting this bill reflects our shared commitment to holding perpetrators accountable and supporting stronger enforcement tools that will deter this type of theft. We need clear recordkeeping, tighter restrictions and better coordination with law enforcement to stop these dangerous crimes.”

AB 476 would increase regulation of junk dealers and recyclers, requiring transaction documentation, proof of ownership and licensure for sellers, while also authorizing law enforcement inspections and enabling enforcement actions against violators.

Barger’s motion also instructs county departments to continue tracking incidents and sharing data with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, while urging the district attorney to prioritize prosecution of copper theft due to its widespread public impact.



An image of fire hydrant damage due to theft in the Antelope Valley (Photo credit: Quartz Hill Water District).

An image of copper wire theft impacting street lights in the city of Pasadena (Photo credit: Lisa Derderian, City of Pasadena).

