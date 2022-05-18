L.A. County Board of Supervisors Pursue Expanding Zero Emission Charging Stations

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Janice Hahn to expand public access to zero emission vehicle charging and refueling infrastructure in unincorporated L.A. County communities.
The motion’s goal is to identify curb space along county operated and maintained streets and on county-owned property where the county could partner with utility providers and private companies to install fueling or charging infrastructure for public use. Commercial zones will be the focus of this search.
“Last year, the federal government allocated $7.5 billion to expand access to zero emission vehicle fueling and charging infrastructure,” said Barger. “Today’s motion is about strategically positioning our county to draw down a portion of this once-in-a-lifetime funding and we’re well positioned to do so. Our county’s Internal Services Department has made great strides in the zero emission vehicle space. Our Department of Public Works operates and maintains over 3,200 miles of public roads. We must do all we can to ensure we continue being a regional leader in facilitating convenient, reliable, affordable, and equitable access to these efficient technologies and maximize public benefit.”
“If we are serious about getting more electric vehicles on the road, we need to dramatically expand our charging station infrastructure and make these cars practical for every driver, no matter where they live or where they work,” said Hahn. “We need to expand our charging station network countywide, but the thousands of miles of curbs that the County operates and maintains are low-hanging fruit. We should start by installing charging stations where we can along these corridors.”
Under the motion’s directives, L.A. County’s Department of Public Works will coordinate with other appropriate county departments to identify funding opportunities, inventory county owned and maintained rights-of-way and properties and assess private sector partnership opportunities. A report back to the Board of Supervisors with their findings and recommended next steps for successful implementation will be submitted in no more than 90 days.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday eight new deaths and 2,233 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 488 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,045, county case totals to 2,917,892 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 75,349 since March of 2020. There are 327 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted a joint operation to take down multiple illegal marijuana grows in the Antelope Valley.
Los Angeles County’s Chief Executive Office has recently announced a bonus of up to $4,000 for all current and prospective pool lifeguarding staff in L.A. County for the remainder of 2022. The $4,000 is a cumulative amount that is based on total hours worked.
Los Angeles County has published the final L.A. River Master Plan for consideration and adoption by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as a framework for equity, access and infrastructure improvements along the 51-mile river.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of their newly redesigned Ambassadors Committee. The committee will be led by past board chair Troy Hooper and comprised of Chamber members over a variety of industries.
There are many unique and beneficial features at the new Canyon Country Community Center, one of which you will never see, but it is right under your feet. During construction, a massive stormwater infiltration system was installed underneath the Mercado parking lot. The infiltration facility is the city’s first large-scale infiltration project which was built using Measure W Municipal funds.
Filipino-American business owners who live in or have a business in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to attend the Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley Business Forum to be held on Monday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Victory Martial Arts Studio located at 25844 Hemingway Ave. in Stevenson Ranch.
For the 10th time in program history and the second consecutive championship-eligible season, the College of the Canyons Cougars have been crowned the California Community College Athletic Association Men's Golf State Champions. They fended off runner-up Saddleback College by two strokes as they finished with a field low 720.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion on May 17 that establishes a multi-million dollar capital project fund and adds Antelope Valley College to the county’s efforts to dramatically repurpose its Challenger Memorial Youth Center in Lancaster and invest in youth.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats. This year’s Click it or Ticket campaign runs from May 23-June 5.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and First 5 LA have announced the launch of Help Me Grow LA , a community-driven effort to ensure every family that has developmental concerns about their child receives guidance and support. Help Me Grow will also help families navigate what can be a fragmented and challenging network of existing services, working with local programs to ensure that children are connected to services as early as possible. when it can help the most.
The Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with SCV youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. An in-person training session will be held Thursday, June 2 for interested volunteers.
California Institute of the Arts hosted graduation ceremonies Friday, May 13 in the CalArts Graduation Courtyard. After two years of virtual ceremonies the CalArts class of 2022 celebrated graduation with an in-person event at the Valencia campus.
Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned executive suites, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States, with a unit in Santa Clarita, is proud to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
College of the Canyons softball was represented with two selections on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) California JC All-American Team with slugger Ashlynn Heck and pitcher/utility player Allyson Melgar included in the group of 26 honorees from across the state.
Parks are not just good for your physical health, but your mental health. Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Why We Rise for Parks at Sunset to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. Green spaces, physical activity and social connectivity play a powerful role in overall well-being.
