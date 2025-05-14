L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month.

This action was taken to raise awareness, honor the resilience of individuals living with brain tumors, and recognize the vital work of healthcare professionals and researchers in the fight against brain cancer.

“Brain tumors affect thousands of lives across our County and beyond, often with devastating physical and emotional impacts,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “By declaring May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month, we’re standing in solidarity with patients, survivors, families, and medical professionals who courageously confront this disease every day. I’m proud to recognize the USC Brain Tumor Center for its groundbreaking work and commitment to care.”

Supervisor Mitchell remarked on the significance of the proclamation. “I’m proud to join Chair Barger in uplifting the importance of recognizing Brain Tumor Awareness Month in Los Angeles County and the lifesaving work of the USC Brain Tumor Center, said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “This May, we reaffirm our commitment to equitable access to early detection, quality care, and innovative treatments.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, Los Angeles County diagnoses and treats more brain tumors than any other county in California. The County is also home to the USC Brain Tumor Center, which provides comprehensive, personalized care using state-of-the-art diagnostics and treatments.

“Recognizing May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month is essential to advancing brain tumor care and research, both of which are critical to improving patient outcomes and driving progress toward cures,” said Gabriel Zada, MD, co-director of the USC Brain Tumor Center. “At the USC Brain Tumor Center, we are proud to have helped champion this important recognition from the County of Los Angeles. Our team remains deeply committed to providing patients and their families with access to leading-edge surgical technology, innovative clinical trials, compassionate multidisciplinary care and a responsive support system from diagnosis through recovery.”

This proclamation joins a national movement recognizing May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month, also known as #GrayMay, and aims to amplify the voices of those affected while supporting the ongoing mission to cure and eradicate brain tumors.

Like this: Like Loading...