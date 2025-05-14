header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
| Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month.

This action was taken to raise awareness, honor the resilience of individuals living with brain tumors, and recognize the vital work of healthcare professionals and researchers in the fight against brain cancer.

“Brain tumors affect thousands of lives across our County and beyond, often with devastating physical and emotional impacts,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “By declaring May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month, we’re standing in solidarity with patients, survivors, families, and medical professionals who courageously confront this disease every day. I’m proud to recognize the USC Brain Tumor Center for its groundbreaking work and commitment to care.”

Supervisor Mitchell remarked on the significance of the proclamation. “I’m proud to join Chair Barger in uplifting the importance of recognizing Brain Tumor Awareness Month in Los Angeles County and the lifesaving work of the USC Brain Tumor Center, said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “This May, we reaffirm our commitment to equitable access to early detection, quality care, and innovative treatments.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, Los Angeles County diagnoses and treats more brain tumors than any other county in California. The County is also home to the USC Brain Tumor Center, which provides comprehensive, personalized care using state-of-the-art diagnostics and treatments.

“Recognizing May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month is essential to advancing brain tumor care and research, both of which are critical to improving patient outcomes and driving progress toward cures,” said Gabriel Zada, MD, co-director of the USC Brain Tumor Center. “At the USC Brain Tumor Center, we are proud to have helped champion this important recognition from the County of Los Angeles. Our team remains deeply committed to providing patients and their families with access to leading-edge surgical technology, innovative clinical trials, compassionate multidisciplinary care and a responsive support system from diagnosis through recovery.”

This proclamation joins a national movement recognizing May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month, also known as #GrayMay, and aims to amplify the voices of those affected while supporting the ongoing mission to cure and eradicate brain tumors.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

“Click It or Ticket” Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up

“Click It or Ticket” Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  reminds travelers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month. 
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner

L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is currently recruiting for a Commissioner.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger in support of Assembly Bill 476 (Gonzalez), legislation aimed at curbing the rising threat of copper and nonferrous metal theft across California.
FULL STORY...

May 17-18: Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy

May 17-18: Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department Lifeguard Division, in partnership with the Women’s Fire League, will host the fourth annual Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy May 17-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
With Americans’ debt reaching approximately $18.2 trillion, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, using newly published data from the Federal Reserve.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
“Click It or Ticket” Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  reminds travelers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
“Click It or Ticket” Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month. 
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal
 In response to the Governor’s May Budget Revision, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Chair of the Assembly Military and Veteran Affairs Committee, reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the budget reflects the values and priorities of California’s working families and veterans.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal
State Superintendent Releases Statement on May Revision to the Governor’s Proposed Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget plan.
State Superintendent Releases Statement on May Revision to the Governor’s Proposed Education Budget
June 21: Sam Dixon Third Annual Cornhole Tournament Benefits Mental Health Services
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to come together for a day of fun, competition, and giving back at the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament
June 21: Sam Dixon Third Annual Cornhole Tournament Benefits Mental Health Services
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
Thursday, May 15 is International Water Safety Day. With water parks spread across more than a dozen states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including in Valencia, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leader in water safety education.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is currently recruiting for a Commissioner.
L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger in support of Assembly Bill 476 (Gonzalez), legislation aimed at curbing the rising threat of copper and nonferrous metal theft across California.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
City Moves Forward with Transfer of Hart Park After Court Approval
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a significant milestone in the future of William S. Hart Park. The Los Angeles County Superior Court accepted the petition to transfer ownership of the historic park in probate court, clearing the way for the city to move forward with the ownership transition.
City Moves Forward with Transfer of Hart Park After Court Approval
May 17-18: Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department Lifeguard Division, in partnership with the Women’s Fire League, will host the fourth annual Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy May 17-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 17-18: Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy
Finally Family Homes Wins Aging Out Institute Flame Award $40K Grant
Finally Family Homes has announced it has been selected as one of eight winners of the 2024 Aging Out Institute Awards Program, receiving the Flame Award and a $40,000 grant.
Finally Family Homes Wins Aging Out Institute Flame Award $40K Grant
Canyons Wins Second Straight State Championship
For the second year in a row and the 12th time in team history, the College of the Canyons Cougars remain on top of the men's golf mountain after a two-round performance at the 3C2A Men's Golf State Championships on Sunday and Monday, May 11-12, at the Bayonet Golf Course.
Canyons Wins Second Straight State Championship
Canyons Sees Four Qualify to Compete at 3C2A State Championships
College of the Canyons track completed its run at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Saddleback College on Saturday, May 10, with the Cougars' contingent seeing four athletes advance to the state meet.
Canyons Sees Four Qualify to Compete at 3C2A State Championships
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
May 20: 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission invites the public to the 2035 Arts Plan: Vision and Development Town Hall Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 20 at the California Institute of the Arts.
May 20: 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall Meeting
June 7: Summer Breeze Festival at CalArts
Presented by Top Entertainment and American Family Funding, California Institute of the Arts will host the Summer Breeze Music Festival, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7.
June 7: Summer Breeze Festival at CalArts
Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers
The annual Summer Reading Program is back at Santa Clarita public libraries and this year's theme is "Level Up at Your Library."
Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers
May 31: WiSH Upon a Car Showcase
WiSH Education Foundation will host WiSH Upon a Car Showcase, Saturday, May 31, 6-10 p.m. in the Citrus Street parking lot at Valencia Town Center.
May 31: WiSH Upon a Car Showcase
May 13: City Council to Continue Public Hearing on OTN Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 13 at City Hall to continue a public hearing regarding a request for a new five-story mixed-use building in Old Town Newhall with 78 housing units and approximately 5,200 square-feet of commercial space to be built on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.
May 13: City Council to Continue Public Hearing on OTN Project
May 24: ‘Ghosts of California’ Special Screening at Rancho Camulos
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special screening of "Ghosts of California" at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 24, as well as a live musical performance.
May 24: ‘Ghosts of California’ Special Screening at Rancho Camulos
May 12-17: Two Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of two productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 12 to Saturday, May 17.
May 12-17: Two Productions Filming in SCV
May 14: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 14, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.
May 14: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
SCVNews.com