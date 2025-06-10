header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 10
1893 - Academy Award winner Hattie McDaniel (Mammy, "Gone with the Wind") born in Wichita, Kans.; entertained in Val Verde [story]
Hattie McDaniel
L.A. County Budget Cuts to Impact Castaic Lake
| Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
LA County Parks

Norma Edith García-González, director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation.

Norma E. García-González, director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday some important updates to L.A. County’s $22.2 million budget reduction. The cuts will impact services and hours of operation at L.A. County Parks, including Castaic Lake State Recreation Area. The full announcement below:

Dear L.A. County Parks Community,

I want to share with you important information, updates, and changes that will take place at the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks).

LA County Parks manages 183 parks countywide with over 40,000 acres of parkland and welcomes over 50 million visits to our park system annually.

As federal, state, city, and local governments face budget cuts, so will Los Angeles County Departments, including L.A. County Parks. Specifically, LA County Parks is facing a substantial $22.2 million budget reduction. To address this significant budget reduction, we have made some difficult but necessary decisions to continue our stewardship of parklands and provide core and safety-net programs that our youth, families, seniors, and communities depend on.

Our commitment to public park access, programs, and services remains our top priority as we are confronted with these unprecedented challenges.  In order to address our budget reduction, L.A. County Parks will reduce the following services, hours of operation, and enhanced programming starting this summer:

1. Regional Parks will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays effective Monday, June 30, 2025.

Regional Parks: Castaic, Frank G. Bonelli, Kenneth Hahn, Peter F. Schabarum, Santa Fe Dam and Whittier Narrows.

Regional Parks will be open to the public for full operations from Wednesday thru Sunday (5 days a week).

2. Regional Park Lakes will close on Mondays and Tuesdays effective Monday, June 30, 2025.

Regional Park Lakes will be closed for swimming, boating and fishing at Castaic, Frank G. Bonelli, and Santa Fe Dam.

Regional Parks will be open to the public for swimming, boating, and fishing from Wednesday through Sunday (5 days a week).

3. The enhanced Summer Pool season will be reduced from 23 weeks to 11 weeks.

Summer Pools will open from June 2, 2025, through August 16, 2025 for a full array of free and low-cost aquatic programming.

4. Parks After Darks enhanced programming will be suspended at 34 Parks countywide for summer, winter, and spring.  

Local and community parks will continue to provide and host park programming such as summer camps for youth, nutrition and snack program for youth 17 years and under, senior programs, and will continue to partner with community-based organizations on program partnerships.

5. Staffing and administrative reductions, including but not limited to part-time staff and their benefits, available overtime, and services and supplies.

While most L.A. County Parks programming will continue to be free, to preserve core programs and services, we are seeking to increase the following select fees: 

1. Admission fees at the Arboretum and Botanic Gardens

Arboretum and Botanic Gardens: Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, South Coast Botanic Garden and Virginia Robinson Gardens.

To address access, a new community benefit program will provide free-admission for low-income youth, families, and seniors in Los Angeles County who hold Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

2, Vehicle entrance fees at Regional Parks 

  • Regional Parks: Castaic, Frank G. Bonelli, Kenneth Hahn, Peter F. Schabarum, Santa Fe Dam and Whittier Narrows.
  • Nevertheless, park entrance will remain free for accessing the park via walking, cycling, skateboarding, and on alternate and public transportation.

3. Facility rental fees

  • After an extensive fees and charges benchmarking analysis, rental fee increases are comparable to parks and recreation organizations.

While these changes are significant, the majority of your L.A. County Parks will remain open and free to the public 7 days a week. Core and safety-net programming like youth after-school programs, youth team sports, teen centers, senior programs, summer nutrition and lunch and year-round snack programs for youth, and aquatic programming at our summer pools and year-round pools aquatic will remain open, free and/or low-cost to you – the public.

For those of you that can and want to help your L.A. County Parks: 

  1. Donate to the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation to support a park, program, and/or service.  Donate (tax-deductible) at https://www.lacpf.org
  2. Volunteer as a coach, docent, or offer your talents to support youth, family and senior programs.  Contact us at volunteers@parks.lacounty.gov
  3. Care for our LA County Parks by leaving no trace behind and picking up after yourselves when visiting a park.
  4. Be patient and understanding with your LA County Parks staff who are doing more with less.

For more information, including changes to LA County Parks programs, services, and hours of operation, please visit 2025 Budget News – Parks & Recreation

We understand how much you rely on LA County Parks for recreation, respite, friend and family-time, physical, social and mental well-being and connection to the outdoors.  The dedicated LA County Parks staff remain committed to the stewardship of our parklands, core programs, and safety-net services that we provide you – our community.

Be well,

Norma E. García-González

Director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation

#  #  #  #

About the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks. It also operates a network of 9 regional parks, 38 neighborhood parks, 20 community parks, 16 wildlife sanctuaries, 8 nature centers, 44 public swimming pools, 25 splash pads, 14 lakes including 3 with swimming beaches, more than 240 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses at 18 facilities. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns the iconic Hollywood Bowl, and the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre (The Ford), providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources. Visit: https://parks.lacounty.gov/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Budget Cuts to Impact Castaic Lake
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
L.A. County Budget Cuts to Impact Castaic Lake
Norma E. García-González, director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday some important updates to L.A. County's $22.2 million budget reduction.
FULL STORY...
June 26: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Business Expo
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
June 26: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of one of the valley’s most anticipated community events—the 2025 Business Expo—taking place on Thursday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Valencia Town Center at the old Canyons entrance.
FULL STORY...
Arrest Made in Alleged Plum Canyon Park Sexual Assault
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Arrest Made in Alleged Plum Canyon Park Sexual Assault
On June 6, 2025, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau began investigating the circumstances surrounding a sexual assault by 20-year-old De’Angelo Lee Rivera.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CHP Expands Ranks with 133 New Officers
The California Highway Patrol has welcomed 133 new officers who completed 26 weeks of intensive training at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.
CHP Expands Ranks with 133 New Officers
L.A. County Budget Cuts to Impact Castaic Lake
Norma E. García-González, director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday some important updates to L.A. County's $22.2 million budget reduction.
L.A. County Budget Cuts to Impact Castaic Lake
June 14: ‘Cars, Coffee & Art’ Artist Reception
In celebration of Father's Day, all month long, Teacision Art Gallery will host the "Cars, Coffee & Art" exhibition along with an artist reception, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 14.
June 14: ‘Cars, Coffee & Art’ Artist Reception
SCV Water Adopts Budget For Fiscal Years 2025/26, 2026/27
Following a series of public committee and Board meetings, SCV Water adopted its biennial budget for fiscal years 2025/26 and 2026/27 in June.
SCV Water Adopts Budget For Fiscal Years 2025/26, 2026/27
June 26: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of one of the valley’s most anticipated community events—the 2025 Business Expo—taking place on Thursday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Valencia Town Center at the old Canyons entrance.
June 26: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Business Expo
June 14: Virginia Miranda Artist Reception, Auction at Valencia Town Center
Artist Virginia Miranda will hold a artist reception beginning 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14 followed by the conclusion to the ongoing auction at 7 p.m. at Valencia Town Center.
June 14: Virginia Miranda Artist Reception, Auction at Valencia Town Center
Arrest Made in Alleged Plum Canyon Park Sexual Assault
On June 6, 2025, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau began investigating the circumstances surrounding a sexual assault by 20-year-old De’Angelo Lee Rivera.
Arrest Made in Alleged Plum Canyon Park Sexual Assault
June 18: SBDC Webinar on Monetizing Your YouTube Channel
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Monetizing Your YouTube Channel," on Wednesday, June 18 from 12-1 p.m.
June 18: SBDC Webinar on Monetizing Your YouTube Channel
June 13-15: SCAA Anything Goes Pop-Up Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is hosting the second weekend of an open-themed pop-up event featuring SCAA artists June 13-15, where "Anything Goes."
June 13-15: SCAA Anything Goes Pop-Up Show
CSUN Cell, Microbiology Professor Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
Cell and molecular biologist Chhandak Basu, a professor at California State University, Northridge, is an expert in plant and microbial cellular responses to climate change and environmental extremes.
CSUN Cell, Microbiology Professor Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
Today in SCV History (June 10)
1893 - Academy Award winner Hattie McDaniel (Mammy, "Gone with the Wind") born in Wichita, Kans.; entertained in Val Verde [story]
Hattie McDaniel
Remodeled SCV Walmart Supercenter Unveils Customer-Centric Features, Mural
Walmart customers in Santa Clarita were welcomed inside the newly transformed Walmart Supercenter at 26471 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 as the remodeling project was recently completed.
Remodeled SCV Walmart Supercenter Unveils Customer-Centric Features, Mural
COC to Offer Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program
In fall 2025, College of the Canyons will launch its Diagnostic Medical Sonography program with an 18-student cohort.
COC to Offer Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program
June 9-14: Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 9 to Saturday, June 14.
June 9-14: Three Productions Filming in SCV
SCV Water Issues Scam Alert
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency wants to advise customers that reports have been received of individuals who are not employees of SCV Water walking around the Santa Clarita Valley seeking to access customers homes.
SCV Water Issues Scam Alert
June 10: Supervisors to Consider Measles Vaccination Promotion Plans
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on June 10, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider plans to continue to promote measles vaccination.
June 10: Supervisors to Consider Measles Vaccination Promotion Plans
June 19: Free Rides on Santa Clarita Transit for Dump the Pump Day
Santa Clarita Transit invites residents and commuters to participate in the 20th annual National Dump the Pump Day on Thursday, June 19. This nationwide initiative encourages individuals to leave their cars at home and experience the benefits of public transportation.
June 19: Free Rides on Santa Clarita Transit for Dump the Pump Day
TMU Repeats as GSAC All-Sports Award Winner
For the second year in a row, and the second year the award has been in existence, The Master's University athletics has won the GSAC Commissioner's Cup as the most successful program across all sports in the conference.
TMU Repeats as GSAC All-Sports Award Winner
Saugus High School Cash 4 Clothes Fundraiser
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes 4 Cash fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Saturdays, June 14, 21, July 12, 19 and Aug. 16 at Saugus High School.
Saugus High School Cash 4 Clothes Fundraiser
June 11: COC Board Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, June 11.
June 11: COC Board Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
June 12: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m.
June 12: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
June 9-July 26: Level Up at Your Library Summer Reading Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites readers of all ages to “Level Up at Your Library” during this year’s Summer Reading Program from June 9 through July 26.
June 9-July 26: Level Up at Your Library Summer Reading Program
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
SCVNews.com