L.A. County Budget Cuts to Impact Castaic Lake

Norma E. García-González, director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday some important updates to L.A. County’s $22.2 million budget reduction. The cuts will impact services and hours of operation at L.A. County Parks, including Castaic Lake State Recreation Area. The full announcement below:

Dear L.A. County Parks Community,

I want to share with you important information, updates, and changes that will take place at the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks).

LA County Parks manages 183 parks countywide with over 40,000 acres of parkland and welcomes over 50 million visits to our park system annually.

As federal, state, city, and local governments face budget cuts, so will Los Angeles County Departments, including L.A. County Parks. Specifically, LA County Parks is facing a substantial $22.2 million budget reduction. To address this significant budget reduction, we have made some difficult but necessary decisions to continue our stewardship of parklands and provide core and safety-net programs that our youth, families, seniors, and communities depend on.

Our commitment to public park access, programs, and services remains our top priority as we are confronted with these unprecedented challenges. In order to address our budget reduction, L.A. County Parks will reduce the following services, hours of operation, and enhanced programming starting this summer:

1. Regional Parks will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays effective Monday, June 30, 2025.

Regional Parks: Castaic, Frank G. Bonelli, Kenneth Hahn, Peter F. Schabarum, Santa Fe Dam and Whittier Narrows.

Regional Parks will be open to the public for full operations from Wednesday thru Sunday (5 days a week).

2. Regional Park Lakes will close on Mondays and Tuesdays effective Monday, June 30, 2025.

Regional Park Lakes will be closed for swimming, boating and fishing at Castaic, Frank G. Bonelli, and Santa Fe Dam.

Regional Parks will be open to the public for swimming, boating, and fishing from Wednesday through Sunday (5 days a week).

3. The enhanced Summer Pool season will be reduced from 23 weeks to 11 weeks.

Summer Pools will open from June 2, 2025, through August 16, 2025 for a full array of free and low-cost aquatic programming.

4. Parks After Darks enhanced programming will be suspended at 34 Parks countywide for summer, winter, and spring.

Local and community parks will continue to provide and host park programming such as summer camps for youth, nutrition and snack program for youth 17 years and under, senior programs, and will continue to partner with community-based organizations on program partnerships.

5. Staffing and administrative reductions , including but not limited to part-time staff and their benefits, available overtime, and services and supplies.

While most L.A. County Parks programming will continue to be free, to preserve core programs and services, we are seeking to increase the following select fees:

1. Admission fees at the Arboretum and Botanic Gardens

Arboretum and Botanic Gardens: Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, South Coast Botanic Garden and Virginia Robinson Gardens.

To address access, a new community benefit program will provide free-admission for low-income youth, families, and seniors in Los Angeles County who hold Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

2, Vehicle entrance fees at Regional Parks

Regional Parks: Castaic , Frank G. Bonelli, Kenneth Hahn, Peter F. Schabarum, Santa Fe Dam and Whittier Narrows.

, Frank G. Bonelli, Kenneth Hahn, Peter F. Schabarum, Santa Fe Dam and Whittier Narrows. Nevertheless, park entrance will remain free for accessing the park via walking, cycling, skateboarding, and on alternate and public transportation.

3. Facility rental fees

After an extensive fees and charges benchmarking analysis, rental fee increases are comparable to parks and recreation organizations.

While these changes are significant, the majority of your L.A. County Parks will remain open and free to the public 7 days a week. Core and safety-net programming like youth after-school programs, youth team sports, teen centers, senior programs, summer nutrition and lunch and year-round snack programs for youth, and aquatic programming at our summer pools and year-round pools aquatic will remain open, free and/or low-cost to you – the public.

For those of you that can and want to help your L.A. County Parks:

Donate to the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation to support a park, program, and/or service. Donate (tax-deductible) at https://www.lacpf.org Volunteer as a coach, docent, or offer your talents to support youth, family and senior programs. Contact us at volunteers@parks.lacounty.gov Care for our LA County Parks by leaving no trace behind and picking up after yourselves when visiting a park. Be patient and understanding with your LA County Parks staff who are doing more with less.

For more information, including changes to LA County Parks programs, services, and hours of operation, please visit 2025 Budget News – Parks & Recreation

We understand how much you rely on LA County Parks for recreation, respite, friend and family-time, physical, social and mental well-being and connection to the outdoors. The dedicated LA County Parks staff remain committed to the stewardship of our parklands, core programs, and safety-net services that we provide you – our community.

Be well,

Norma E. García-González

Director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation

# # # #

About the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks. It also operates a network of 9 regional parks, 38 neighborhood parks, 20 community parks, 16 wildlife sanctuaries, 8 nature centers, 44 public swimming pools, 25 splash pads, 14 lakes including 3 with swimming beaches, more than 240 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses at 18 facilities. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns the iconic Hollywood Bowl, and the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre (The Ford), providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources. Visit: https://parks.lacounty.gov/.

Like this: Like Loading...