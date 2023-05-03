header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
L.A. County Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
| Tuesday, May 2, 2023
may is mental health awareness

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health launched its Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign this week. Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County focuses on helping County residents support their own mental health and the mental health of people they care about.

The campaign’s call to action encourages people to take action for themselves and others through the LACDMH 24/7 Help Line and the myriad of resources available from LACDMH along each person’s unique well-being journey. The campaign aims to prevent and reduce risk factors by decreasing stigma surrounding mental illness and providing people the tools and connections to seek help for themselves or a loved one.

The Take Action event for the Santa Clarita Valley will be held May 29, Stop the Stigma: SCV Takes Action at Henry Mayo Center, 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

To learn more about the campaign, visit https://takeactionlac.com.

As part of the campaign, grant-funded community events will take place throughout May and June 2023 and include free community fairs, art festivals, after-school programs, yoga and 5K run/walk activities, professional conferences, mental health trainings, outreach campaigns and much more.

A complete list of grantees and funded events/activities is accessible here.

Additionally, LACDMH will host free community fairs in each of the eight L.A. County service planning areas. Each event will provide free resources, connections, physical and mental well-being themed giveaway items, free meals in warm, celebratory atmospheres that will foster community and togetherness. All events will focus on decreasing stigma and discrimination, increasing help-seeking behaviors, awareness of and access to mental health services and resources.

For a complete list of all May and June Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County events, visit takeactionlac.com/community-events.

“LACDMH recognizes the importance of listening to our stakeholders and partnering with our diverse communities to meet L.A. County residents where they are. The breadth of Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign events exemplifies the collaboration and the village it takes to form an interconnected community support system that promotes empathy, self-care and care for others,” said Los Angeles County Director Dr. Lisa H. Wong. “Our hope is that the Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign will create healthy dialogue, reduce stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage use of LACDMH resources.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is the nation’s largest public mental health department. It ensures access to care and treatment for the most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, LACDMH embodies a “heart-forward” approach to supporting hope, recovery and well-being across the county.

For more information, visit dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
