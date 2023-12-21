L.A. County Child Support Services Releases 2022-23 Annual Report

The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department (CSSD) released its Annual Report for federal fiscal year 2022-2023. The document provides an overview of the department’s impact on families, new strategic direction, mission and vision, partnerships, community events and departmental achievements.

Notably, the Annual Report reflects on the department’s accomplishments and effects on the communities served in Los Angeles County. Specifically, CSSD distributed $513,210,804, with 87% of that amount going to families and 13% to reimburse public assistance.

Additionally, CSSD provided vital services to 265,605 children and established parentage for 38,901 children. Establishing parentage gives children born to unmarried or same-sex parents important rights, which may include the right to social security; military and survivor’s benefits; inheritance rights; and health insurance.

Moreover, CSSD staff provided services for 28,271 parents who visited our offices and helped 31,293 people in the community through departmental partnerships, outreach events, workshops and classes.

To learn more and access the complete Annual Report, click here.

###

The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department (CSSD) establishes judgments for parentage, as well as establishes, modifies, and enforces orders for child support. CSSD has more than 1000 employees, including over 86 attorneys, and in federal fiscal year 2022-2023, collected more than $513 million in child support. The department’s core purpose is to ensure children thrive, with a mission of connecting with parents and caregivers to provide child support services.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...