L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
| Friday, May 8, 2020
communities of color

Los Angeles County’s communities of color remain the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county Public Health Department statistics.

People of color are at a higher risk for exposure to the virus because many cannot work from home, cannot afford to miss a day of work, and often have jobs that require interacting with large numbers of people.

Communities of color are on the frontlines of this pandemic: They work in health care, agriculture, transportation, restaurants, grocery stores, delivery services, and many other fields that make our county strong.

Did you know?

* Extremely high rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths are found among L.A. County’s Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents;

* Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths are also higher among African Americans and Latinos than among Whites and Asians in L.A. County;

* L.A. County residents with lower incomes are more likely to have COVID-19 or die from COVID-19.

L.A. County asks for your help in spreading the word about COVID-19’s impacts on communities of color. Please help us share today’s tips on how to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also visit L.A. County’s website at covid19.lacounty.gov or dial 2-1-1 for more information COVID-19 resources.

Read the full report on COVID-19’s racial, ethnic and socioeconomic impacts on L.A. County communities below.

[Open .pdf in new window]
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings

Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
Friday, May 8, 2020
In its virtual meeting Thursday, the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unanimously voted to approve a subpoena ordering Sheriff Villanueva to attend the oversight body's next meeting.
FULL STORY...

County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde

County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
Friday, May 8, 2020
A geo-mapping system mistakenly attributed a significant spike of COVID-19 cases to the Val Verde community rather than the Pitchess correctional facility outbreak in neighboring Castaic, Los Angeles County officials said Thursday night.
FULL STORY...

County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day

County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
Friday, May 8, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV

L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
Thursday, May 7, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 51 new deaths and 815 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
Los Angeles County’s communities of color remain the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county Public Health Department statistics.
L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
In its virtual meeting Thursday, the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unanimously voted to approve a subpoena ordering Sheriff Villanueva to attend the oversight body's next meeting.
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita recently announced the awarding of its three-year accreditation and The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its 1,200 performance standards.
Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
A geo-mapping system mistakenly attributed a significant spike of COVID-19 cases to the Val Verde community rather than the Pitchess correctional facility outbreak in neighboring Castaic, Los Angeles County officials said Thursday night.
County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
Judge Throws Water on California Bid to Slow Delta Pumping
With a recent victory over environmentalists in tow, the Trump administration was back in federal court again Thursday arguing it could continue boosting water to California farmers without harming salmon despite the state careening toward another drought.
Judge Throws Water on California Bid to Slow Delta Pumping
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 60,614 confirmed cases and 2,504 deaths.
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
SACRAMENTO – Following up on the state’s announcement that it will begin modifying the stay at home order on Friday, May 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom released Thursday updated industry guidance – including for retail, manufacturing and logistics – to begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 51 new deaths and 815 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
The nonprofit organization Child Rights and You (CRY) America brings to you a unique virtual singing and dancing competition from the safety of your home during COVID-19 quarantine.
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
As the state and county continue to announce plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday, many of the businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley have begun their preparations.
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
California Facing Fiscal Nightmare as Budget Shortfall Could Reach $54 Bil.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — With millions already jobless, California’s pandemic-induced recession is on pace to shatter previous downturns and could lead to a record $54 billion budget shortfall, state officials warned Thursday.
California Facing Fiscal Nightmare as Budget Shortfall Could Reach $54 Bil.
Checklist for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors should be adequately prepared for the pandemic long-run with this checklist and access to services
Checklist for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Pitchess: 88 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19; 2K Under Quarantine
Between two facilities located on the Pitchess Detention Center campus, there are close to 100 inmates who have been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, and close to 2,000 under quarantine.
Pitchess: 88 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19; 2K Under Quarantine
County Walks Back Mother’s Day Park Closures
As COVID-19 is a fluid crisis with rapid changes affecting parks facilities, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation continues to assess operations daily in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on necessary safety precautions.
County Walks Back Mother’s Day Park Closures
City, Henry Mayo Officials Gather to Celebrate National Nurses Day
The Santa Clarita City Council, along with executives at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and public safety officials, showed support for the community’s medical workers in a celebration of National Nurses Day on Wednesday night.
City, Henry Mayo Officials Gather to Celebrate National Nurses Day
County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office is giving aid to the Santa Clarita community by helping them cast their ballots for the 25th congressional district special election in the midst of the shelter-in-place order.
County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC
Newsom Declares May 7, 2020, ‘Day of Prayer’
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Thursday declaring May 7, 2020, as a “Day of Prayer” in the State of California.
Newsom Declares May 7, 2020, ‘Day of Prayer’
Hart District’s New Grading Policy Provides Students Credit/No Credit Option
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board adopted, with a 5-0 vote, a new grading policy for the entire district Wednesday, giving students the option to change how they’re graded and preventing them from receiving a “D” or “F.”
Hart District’s New Grading Policy Provides Students Credit/No Credit Option
