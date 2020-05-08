L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19

Los Angeles County’s communities of color remain the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county Public Health Department statistics.

People of color are at a higher risk for exposure to the virus because many cannot work from home, cannot afford to miss a day of work, and often have jobs that require interacting with large numbers of people.

Communities of color are on the frontlines of this pandemic: They work in health care, agriculture, transportation, restaurants, grocery stores, delivery services, and many other fields that make our county strong.

Did you know?

* Extremely high rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths are found among L.A. County’s Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents;

* Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths are also higher among African Americans and Latinos than among Whites and Asians in L.A. County;

* L.A. County residents with lower incomes are more likely to have COVID-19 or die from COVID-19.

L.A. County asks for your help in spreading the word about COVID-19’s impacts on communities of color. Please help us share today’s tips on how to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also visit L.A. County’s website at covid19.lacounty.gov or dial 2-1-1 for more information COVID-19 resources.

Read the full report on COVID-19’s racial, ethnic and socioeconomic impacts on L.A. County communities below.

