L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field

Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday they have collaborated on COVID-19-related reductions in court operations, which allows for the redeployment of some deputies to support county law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Department is responsible for public safety and security in all 38 Los Angeles County courthouses. During the ongoing public health crisis, the deputies have taken on additional duties of helping to enforce social distancing.

“I am grateful to Sheriff Villanueva and his force for quickly expanding their public safety duties in our Courthouses to support the necessity of social distancing,” Brazile said. “Deputies are a vital part of the Court’s many efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 while we prioritize time-sensitive, essential functions during this public health crisis.”

“Court security is among our chief public safety responsibilities for Los Angeles County,” Villanueva said. “However, with reduced court operations under Presiding Judge Brazile’s General Orders, it is necessary for me to transition some of my staffing resources to assist county law enforcement agencies. We will continue to ensure public safety in our courthouses—and that includes helping to enforce social distancing of six feet between people in hallways, entry points and lobbies.”

The Sheriff’s Department and the Court will not discuss specifics of deployment levels due to security concerns.