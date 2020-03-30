court deputies - file photo

L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 30, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday they have collaborated on COVID-19-related reductions in court operations, which allows for the redeployment of some deputies to support county law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Department is responsible for public safety and security in all 38 Los Angeles County courthouses. During the ongoing public health crisis, the deputies have taken on additional duties of helping to enforce social distancing.

“I am grateful to Sheriff Villanueva and his force for quickly expanding their public safety duties in our Courthouses to support the necessity of social distancing,” Brazile said. “Deputies are a vital part of the Court’s many efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 while we prioritize time-sensitive, essential functions during this public health crisis.”

“Court security is among our chief public safety responsibilities for Los Angeles County,” Villanueva said. “However, with reduced court operations under Presiding Judge Brazile’s General Orders, it is necessary for me to transition some of my staffing resources to assist county law enforcement agencies. We will continue to ensure public safety in our courthouses—and that includes helping to enforce social distancing of six feet between people in hallways, entry points and lobbies.”

The Sheriff’s Department and the Court will not discuss specifics of deployment levels due to security concerns.

No Comments for : L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths

    California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths

    4 mins ago
  • L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Cases in SCV

    L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Cases in SCV

    27 mins ago
  • Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    1 hour ago
  • L.A. County Opens 2K Sheltering Beds for COVID-19 Recovery

    L.A. County Opens 2K Sheltering Beds for COVID-19 Recovery

    1 hour ago
  • Supes to Consider Motion for County Hiring Freeze

    Supes to Consider Motion for County Hiring Freeze

    2 hours ago
  • Gold’s Gym Streams Live At-Home Workouts

    Gold’s Gym Streams Live At-Home Workouts

    2 hours ago
  • Market Calm May Give Way to Another Week of Upheaval

    Market Calm May Give Way to Another Week of Upheaval

    3 hours ago
  • L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field

    L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field

    3 hours ago
  • Furry Friends like Max Make Great Social Distancing Pals

    Furry Friends like Max Make Great Social Distancing Pals

    4 hours ago
  • L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center

    L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center

    4 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.