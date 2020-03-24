[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 23
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
| Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
Courthouse
The Stanley Mosk Courthouse of the LA County Superior Court (Nathan Solis/CNS)

 

Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed a General Order Tuesday to enact unprecedented measures in the nation’s largest trial court to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Presiding Judge Brazile took this action after obtaining emergency powers pursuant to the provisions of California Government Code section 68115 and authorization by Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil- Sakauye, who conveyed those powers to him last week.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Court has taken numerous measures to protect the public it serves, as well as its staff and judicial officers, while fulfilling its statutory duties,” Presiding Judge Brazile said. “In so doing, the Court is committed to implementing measures recommended by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) and that are consistent with our obligation to maintain a safe workplace.”

Presiding Judge Brazile ordered, effective immediately, as follows:
– Access to any and all Los Angeles County Courthouses shall be restricted at all times to Judges, Commissioners, court staff and authorized persons until further notice;
– Access to any and all court proceedings, including but not limited to arraignments, preliminary hearings, motions, ex partes or trials, shall be limited to parties, attorneys, witnesses and authorized persons until further notice;
– The full and complete temporary public closure of the Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse for three (3) days;
– The full and complete public closure of the Beverly Hills, Catalina and Spring Street courthouses, until further notice;
– The Executive Officer/Clerk of Court may provide telephonic and electronic assistance to assist in those essential services as outlined in the March 17, 2020 and March 19, 2020 Administrative Order of the Presiding Judge re: COVID-19 Pandemic;
– The suspension of any and all Criminal or Civil jury or non-jury trials per the March 19, 2020 – Administrative Order of the Presiding Judge re: COVID-19 Pandemic, including Unlawful Detainer trials, until further notice;
– In all Criminal cases, a 90-day continuance of any and all status reports and progress reports;
– The continuance of any and all Criminal Misdemeanor cases with out-of- custody defendants, for 90 days, unless otherwise statutorily required;
– Bail review hearings under Penal Code section 1275 for any and all Misdemeanor or Felony pretrial detainees will be deemed a priority matter on the court’s calendar for the next 60 days; and
– Social distancing of at least six (6) feet shall be enforced in all courthouses and courtrooms, to the extent

For the latest updates on Coronavirus/COVID-19-related impacts to Court operations, please consult the Court’s COVID-19 News Center located at the top of our homepage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses

L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed a General Order Tuesday to enact unprecedented measures in the nation’s largest trial court to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
FULL STORY...

County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed

County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation officials on Monday ordered the closure of additional park areas where social distancing cannot be maintained, including county trails and Placerita Canyon Recreation Area and Vasquez Rocks in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived

Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox has posted a message to property taxpayers who may miss the April 10 deadline due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with details on how to avoid a late fee.
FULL STORY...

Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless

Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas urged county leaders to take appropriate steps to support the hundreds of men and women – our "army for good" – who are on the front lines of protecting homeless and formerly homeless people from the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter

Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed a General Order Tuesday to enact unprecedented measures in the nation’s largest trial court to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of their survey/questionnaire, urging all businesses to participate, to bring additional and necessary resources to assist businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Newhall's recent letter to one of the places it played in the movies -- Tombstone, Arizona -- gets a reply.
Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
FDA approves a California company's device that measures the integrity of a patient's heart's electrical recharging system. Sudden cardiac death is a potential side-effect of several medicines now being used in the treatment of COVID-19, including Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.
FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
With the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave of economic pain washing over the stock markets and flooding Wall Street with uncertainty, small business owners are worried the next tsunami is headed toward Main Street.
Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation officials on Monday ordered the closure of additional park areas where social distancing cannot be maintained, including county trails and Placerita Canyon Recreation Area and Vasquez Rocks in the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed
All MRCA Trails Closed: Towsley, Pico, Whitney, Etc.
In the Santa Clarita Valley this includes but is not necessarily limited to East Canyon, Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon, Mentryville, Michael D. Antonovich Open Space, Newhall Pass Trailhead, Pico Canyon, Rice Canyon, Santa Clarita Woodlands Park and Whitney Canyon Park.
All MRCA Trails Closed: Towsley, Pico, Whitney, Etc.
Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox has posted a message to property taxpayers who may miss the April 10 deadline due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with details on how to avoid a late fee.
Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas urged county leaders to take appropriate steps to support the hundreds of men and women – our "army for good" – who are on the front lines of protecting homeless and formerly homeless people from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless
Santa Clarita: More Restrictions, Park Facility Closures
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing additional city park closures to ensure the necessary social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
Santa Clarita: More Restrictions, Park Facility Closures
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare is warning beneficiaries that scammers may try to use the current emergency to steal their Medicare number, banking information, or other personal data.
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
The U.S. Department of Justice remains vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting COVID-19 fraud during the coronavirus crisis, and is providing resources to report COVID-19-related wrongdoing.
DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
California now has 1,733 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced that President Donald Trump approved California’s request, submitted earlier in the day, for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
In alignment with Los Angeles County’s revised “Safer at Home” order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county America’s Job Centers of California will no longer accommodate walk-in clients and will launch expanded virtual services via workforce.lacounty.gov.
America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy
The Federal Reserve announced Monday it would take supportive measures, including expanding bond-purchasing programs, to boost credit access for American families and businesses.
Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory cautioning residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
The U.S. closed both its southern and northern borders over the weekend as part of the government’s effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
Princess Parent Offers Cruise Ships as Temporary Hospitals
Carnival Corporation & plc, the parent company of Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises, has offered some of its cruise ships for use as temporary hospitals during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Princess Parent Offers Cruise Ships as Temporary Hospitals
Navy Hospital Ship Deploying to L.A. for Non-COVID19 Patients
In a matter of days, the Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy will sail from San Diego and dock in the port of Los Angeles to help lift the burden from local medical treatment facilities that need to focus their resources on patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Navy Hospital Ship Deploying to L.A. for Non-COVID19 Patients
%d bloggers like this: